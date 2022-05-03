J.D. Vance Keeps Last-Minute Polling Lead Over Dolan as Ohio Booths Close
Trafalgar Group's final poll of the U.S. Senate GOP primaries showed J.D. Vance with a 4.2 percent lead over Matt...www.newsweek.com
Trafalgar Group's final poll of the U.S. Senate GOP primaries showed J.D. Vance with a 4.2 percent lead over Matt...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0