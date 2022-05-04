ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Judge allows reparations lawsuit for 1921 Tulsa race massacre to proceed

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwYti_0fS9DX2K00

A judge in Oklahoma has allowed a lawsuit seeking reparations for the survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre to move forward, marking a victory for the plaintiffs and legal team that have pressed the case for justice following the century-old attack and its grim shadow.

Judge Caroline Wall dismissed a motion for the case to be dismissed in part on 2 May, allowing the case to proceed, though it remains unclear what will happen next and whether it will advance to a trial.

The lawsuit was filed last year ahead of the 100th anniversary of the two-day attack in the once-thriving Black neighbourhood of Greenwood, during which a white mob supported by law enforcement and city officials killed as many as 300 people and left thousands of Black residents homeless in one of the nation’s bloodiest episodes of racist violence in the 20th century.

It was also one in which no one was ever charged with a crime; Oklahoma high school students were not required to learn about it until 2019.

The lawsuit aims to correct the record about the deadly events on 31 May, 1921 and create a fund for survivors and their descendants.

Three known survivors – Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, who were all small children during the attack and are now plaintiffs in the case – testified to Congress last year to discuss the massacre’s racist legacy and call for justice for the families and communities in its wake.

The lawsuit led by Tulsa-based civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons invokes the state’s public nuisance law; the city, state and insurance companies failed to compensate victims and actively impeded their recovery, plaintiffs allege.

It names the Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners, Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, Tulsa County Sheriff and the Oklahoma Military Department, among others, as defendants, which have repeatedly sought to dismiss the case.

“I’ve seen so many survivors die in my 20-plus years working on this issue. I just don’t want to see the last three die without justice,” he said following the court’s decision. “That’s why the time is of the essence.”

A 2001 commission tasked with investigating the massacre said the mob “set fire to practically every building in the African American community, including a dozen churches, five hotels, 31 restaurants, four drug stores, eight doctor’s offices, more than two dozen grocery stores, and the Black public library.”

By the 1960s, Greenwood was beginning to get back on its feet, with Black businesses opening throughout its 35 blocks.

But the long road to recovery would suffer the same systemic impacts of racial violence that reverberated across the US throughout the 20th century, from redlining and construction of highways through Black neighbourhoods to “urban renewal” initiatives and the use of eminent domain to seize Black-owned property.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulsa Race Massacre#Reparations#Eminent Domain#Black Communities#Urban Renewal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand calls on men to imagine they have no authority over their bodies in defense of abortion rights

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called on men in the United States to imagine that how they would feel if they had no bodily autonomy, during an impassioned defence of abortion rights.“I would like to speak to America’s men for one minute,” Ms Gillibrand said on Thursday in Washington DC. “Imagine you do not have authority over your own body for 10 months... I don’t think a man in America could actually imagine not having control of his body, his bodily functions, what happens to him, and what life would be like for 10 months.”Ms Gillibrand’s remarks came just...
CONGRESS & COURTS
creators.com

The Threat to Abortion Rights Really Started With Bernie Sanders

The demolition of Roe v. Wade began long before now. It started in 2016, when Sen. Bernie Sanders and his left-wing followers destroyed the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. Had Clinton won the presidency, Donald Trump would not have been able to add three justices to the Supreme Court who have made ending a right to abortion highly likely.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
protocol.com

Tech companies face a legal nightmare if Roe v. Wade is overturned

The Supreme Court is poised to end abortion rights as the U.S. has known them for five decades, creating a state-by-state approach to reproductive law that will test tech companies’ commitments to the privacy of user data and their own workers. Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the authenticity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Just Look Who Alito Cites In His Opinion Overturning Roe

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. Which controversial English common law authority does Samuel Alito cite repeatedly in his leaked draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health for the status of abortion under common law and specifically for the proposition “that if a physician gave a woman ‘with child’ a ‘potion’ to cause an abortion, and the woman died, it was ‘murder’ because the potion was given ‘unlawfully to destroy her child within her’”?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy