Pro-Choice protesters gather outside Tarrant County Courthouse

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) - Across Texas, people took to the streets in protest against the leaked U.S. Supreme Court majority draft opinion that could lead to the overturning of the Roe Vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

In Fort Worth, Planned Parenthood organized a protest outside the Tarrant County Courthouse on Tuesday, with supporters of legal abortion cheering and waving their signs at passersby.

"Planned Parenthood is here to fight back," said Alex Strawn with Planned Parenthood.

"Roe V Wade has been a landmark case for 50 years that preserves the right for people to access an abortion in this country, and everybody deserves the right to have autonomy over their bodies and make their own decisions. If this is passed, 36 million women of reproductive age could lose their access to abortions."

The leak was published by POLITICO on Monday evening, and the legitimacy of the draft was confirmed by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts on Tuesday.

"This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here," Roberts stated. "I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak."

Texas Senator Ted Cruz Tweeted out his frustration at the leaking of this draft on Monday, while publicizing his support of the decision's potential ramifications.

"If this report is true, this is nothing short of a massive victory for life and will save the lives of millions of innocent babies," Cruz wrote. "But while I continue to wait for the Supreme Court's ultimate opinion, I am appalled by the shocking breach of trust posed by this leak."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram