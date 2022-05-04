Sharon Osbourne Just Gave An Update On Ozzy Osbourne’s Covid Battle: ‘I Am Very Worried’

Sharon Osbourne has proven that family is her top priority, as she has just announced that she will be taking some time off from The Talk UK – a brand new show which premiered on the UK’s new TalkTV network on April 25th – to take care of husband Ozzy Osbourne following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Mrs Osbourne revealed that she is “so worried” about her husband, who she will have been married to for 40 years in just two months. It’s been reported that Ozzy has had a number of different health issues since 2019, including a severe infection and a fall. It was also revealed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, so we’re not surprised to hear that the 69-year-old Osbournes matriarch has made the decision to be by his side.

The former X Factor judge took to social media to let her fans know about her husband and her brief absence from the show via an emotional video that she shared to her Instagram on Thursday, April 28th. After revealing that the 73-year-old Black Sabbath rocker had tested positive, Sharon added: “But I spoke to him and he’s okay. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.” She then revealed that her husband had done well not to catch the virus for over two years, “and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

The Talk UK star told her fans that she was planning to fly home from the UK to take care of her husband, but she expected him to make a speedy recovery, allowing her to return to the show the following week. “We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week,” she said.

However, fans may have to wait a little longer to see Sharon on the show, as the TV personality revealed on Monday, May 2nd that both she and daughter Kelly had also tested positive for the virus, no doubt from being in the same house as Ozzy. Speaking to Jeremy Kyle virtually on the show, Sharon updated viewers on her husband's health status, and also her own!

"He's doing much better thank you. His temperature is now back to normal, his coughing has stopped. He's doing much better," she said. "But I've got some news to share. My daughter Kelly has it, I have it, and the entire household has it now." When Jeremy asked if the roles will be reversed and her husband will now be the one to take care of her, she laughed and replied, "Maybe, we'll see. I feel OK actually." This will be the second time Sharon has contracted the virus, as she previously revealed that she tested positive back in December 2020 and had to briefly be admitted to hospital.

Fans hopefully won't miss Sharon too much, as according to reports, she will appear remotely on The Talk until she is able to return to London. We wish Sharon and the rest of her family a speedy recovery!