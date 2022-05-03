ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorist and Pedestrian Safety Urged Along Main Street Downtown and Plaza de Las Cruces

 3 days ago
With the anticipation this summer of a growing number of public events scheduled to be staged on and near Main Street Downtown and at Plaza de Las Cruces, the Las Cruces Police Department urges motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and to be diligent of each other.

The Las Cruces Police Department and Destination Downtown extend a few key safety tips for pedestrians and drivers:

Know the Basics – Pedestrian Safety

Safety Tips for Drivers

  • Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times.
  • Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or bad weather.
  • Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk.
  • Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too.
  • Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing where you can’t see.
  • Do not text or use a cell phone unless it is completely hands free.
  • Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
  • Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street, in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present.
  • Be extra cautious when backing up and look for pedestrians.

Walking Safety Tips

  • Follow the rules of the road and obey all signs and traffic signals.
  • Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.
  • If there is not a sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
  • Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.
  • If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.
  • Wait for traffic to come to a complete stop before entering the roadway. If possible, make direct eye contact with the driver before entering the roadway.
  • Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.
  • Avoid horseplay and distractions such as cell phone and earphone usage while walking near or crossing roadways. Also, avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.
  • Embrace walking as a healthy form of transportation – get up, get out and get moving.

For information, contact Chris Faivre, Destination Downtown Business Development Administrator, at 575/541-2150 or 575/343-0444, or LCPD Lt. Joy Wiitala at 575/528-4730.

Traffic
Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

