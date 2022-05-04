ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

White wine with notes of green! Alcohol brand becomes latest to offer its product in a paper bottle to cut down on pollution

By Sean Poulter Consumer Affairs
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Opening a bottle of wine is often accompanied by a twinge of guilt.

But now you can at least feel a little easier about the environmental impact of your tipple – by buying wine in paper bottles.

The brand When in Rome has become the latest to offer a paper bottle, which will be sold through Ocado. The greener and lighter bottle is made from 94 per cent recycled paper and includes a plastic liner, in much the same way as wine boxes.

It was developed in collaboration with the British sustainable packaging company Frugalpac, which has made similar versions for other producers.

Some drinks giants have run trials on paper bottles for spirits, including Diageo’s Johnnie Walker whisky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lU0ht_0fS98WIB00
Wine company When in Rome have begun selling their drinks in paper bottles (pictured), using mainly recycled material
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOdT4_0fS98WIB00
The paper bottle of wine will be able to fit alongside other glass bottles on a wine rack (stock photo)

When in Rome will sell three wines in the bottles: Pecorino IGP Terre di Chieti, Rosato and Primitivo IGP Puglia.

Already selling on the brand’s website, the wines will be launched on Ocado this month priced at £10.99.

The company said the new bottles have all of the eco advantages of a bag-in-box format, but the same shape, capacity and price point of other premium brands.

Founder of When in Rome, Rob Malin, said: ‘We feel we’re really making our mark on the industry, particularly when it comes to encouraging others to follow in our footsteps towards a more sustainable future.’

But Mr Malin has cautioned against putting the bottles in an ice bucket. ‘It will go soggy. You need to use a dry chiller,’ he said.

The bottles weigh just 83g, compared with 400-500g for conventional glass, making them easier and cheaper to transport.

Research by quality and safety assurance firm Intertek found the carbon footprint of the bottles is 84 per cent less than a glass one because of the lower energy use involved in its manufacture and transport. Its water footprint is also at least four times lower than glass.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Wine Chiller#White Wine#Bottle Of Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Ocado#British#Frugalpac
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott backs out of speaking engagement for controversial multi-level marketing company that sells essential oils: 'You should not be doing this'

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott has quietly backed out of his scheduled appearance at conference run by DoTERRA, a controversial multi-level marketing company that sells essential oils. The wheelchair tennis champion, 31, was announced last month as the keynote speaker for DoTERRA's RISE convention, an annual conference for Australian...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Thousands of Muslims mark end of Ramadan by celebrating Eid at Trafalgar Square with costumes, food stalls, comedy and music

The city centre saw thousands of Muslims celebrate Eid by dressing up in colourful clothes, sharing food and putting on comedy and music at London's Trafalgar Square today. They were marking the end of Ramadan, also called the 'Holiday of Breaking the Fast', after a month-long period of fasting before Shawall which varies based on the new moon and fell on May 1 this year.
FESTIVAL
Daily Mail

The end of The Knowledge: Report says black cab driver's 150-year-old London map test should be scrapped and minicabs allowed to use bus lanes and be hailed in the street

The world-famous exam for London taxi drivers should be scrapped, according to a report published yesterday by an economic think tank. The Adam Smith Institute called for The Knowledge, the exam that requires drivers to memorise 25,000 streets and 100,000 landmarks within a six-mile radius of Charing Cross, to be stopped amid the rise of ride-hailing apps such as Uber.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

354K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy