NY attorney general: ‘I chose to have an abortion’ years ago

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has long been outspoken about defending abortion rights, publicly disclosed Tuesday that she had an abortion herself almost two decades ago.

Pregnant as a newly elected New York City Council member, “I chose to have an abortion,” James told protesters who gathered in Manhattan to decry a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the constitutional right to an abortion nationwide.

James, a Democrat, said she makes “no apologies” for her decision.

James, 63, won a City Council race in 2003 to begin her political career, going on to serve as the city’s elected ombudsman, called the public advocate, and then as attorney general since 2018. Last year, she briefly entered the 2022 race for governor before dropping out; she’s now seeking reelection in November.

James has proposed a New York fund to help provide abortions to women who can’t access the procedures in their own states, and she has filed or joined other attorneys general in filing friend-of-the-court briefs arguing against some abortion restrictions in other states.

“We will not go backward,” she told the protesters Tuesday. “No judge of the Supreme Court can dictate to me or to you how to use your body.”

John Peterson
3d ago

So in other words, she willingly murdered her own child after choosing to conceive it because it was inconvenient to her political career . . . and she is proud of this! Totally sick!

joanna
3d ago

And she says it like if it’s NOTHING….this is disgusting so this means that the UNBORN CHILD HAS 0 right to LIVE…you don’t want to have KIDS THEN OUT ON A CONDOM AND YOU WINT HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT GETTING PREGNANT OR GETTING AN ABORTION

Mayra Fernandez
3d ago

this truly makes me sick to my stomach and angers me how can you just state something like that like its nothing 😔 no big deal . that's the part that bothers me when women mention things like this like an advertisement or something like its the new trend or something I mean really . whatever you did that shouldn't be broadcasted to the world

