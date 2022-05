After a nasty hit that sent defenseman Hampus Lindholm down to the ice, it’s not surprising to hear he’s going to miss some time for the Boston Bruins. Lindholm took a huge hit by Andrei Svechnikov as he tried to carry the puck out from behind his own net and did not return to action. He was given permission to fly home with the team, but head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Game 2, “He’s not doing well.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO