ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee election results: May 3, 2022

By Sebastian Posey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIr3T_0fS95e0o00

Find up-to-the-minute election results from counties across Middle TN in the Tennessee primary election.

Not seeing the results below? Click here.

QUICK NAVIGATION

Bedford County | Cannon County | Cheatham County | Davidson County

Dickson County | Houston County | Humphreys County | Macon County

Montgomery County | Putnam County | Robertson County | Rutherford County

Smith County | Sumner County | Williamson County | Wilson County

Bedford County Elections

Cannon County Elections

Cheatham County Elections

Davidson County Elections

Dickson County Elections

Houston County Elections

Humphreys County Elections

Macon County Elections

Jump To

Top of Page | Bottom of Page

Montgomery County Elections

Putnam County Elections

Robertson County Elections

Rutherford County Elections

Smith County Elections

Sumner County Elections

Williamson County Elections

Wilson County Elections

Return To

Comments / 8

Related
WAFF

Casey White, Vicky White’s getaway car found in Tennessee

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - The 2007 Ford Edge that authorities believe Vicky White and Casey White were driving has been found in Tennessee. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the car was found east of I-65 near Spring Hill. U.S. Marshals investigators in Williamson County, Tennessee confirmed a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
Robertson County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Cannon County, TN
Government
Davidson County, TN
Government
County
Robertson County, TN
County
Putnam County, TN
Putnam County, TN
Government
City
Macon, TN
County
Sumner County, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Elections
Williamson County, TN
Elections
County
Cannon County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Sumner County, TN
Government
County
Williamson County, TN
Cheatham County, TN
Government
WHNT-TV

Manhunt Moves to Tennessee

The focus in the manhunt for a missing Lauderdale County murder suspect and his jailer has shifted to Tennessee. That is because of the discovery of the getaway car the pair is believed to have used to leave Florence.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy