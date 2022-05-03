ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Man Who Stole On Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Struggle Rapper Provoked Him

By O
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4dfY_0fS95bMd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06k33j_0fS95bMd00

Source: TMZ / TMZ

A few days ago a video surfaced of a club goer living the dream and punching Tekashi 6ix9ine at a club in Miami. Although it didn’t land square on the famous snitch’s face, it did make enough contact to remind Tekashi he’s still loathed out in the streets.

Recently TMZ was able to catch up with the man who touched Tekashin and not only does he have no regrets (why should he?) but he stated what we all felt: Tekashi deserved it. Interestingly enough though it seems like Tekashi actually provoked the punch from the man who goes by ItzMrBHN on social media as he says Tekashi and his new crew tried to bully ItzMrBHN and his peoples at Pilo’s Tacos Tequila Garden. How you ask? Well…

He claims Tekashi was filming him and a group of friends last week, calling them the “n-word” and saying “p***y” while recording them … which was evident in videos Tekashi himself posted on his IG stories.

Once again Tekashi snitches on himself.

After Tekashi was touched by BHN, the ostracized artist tried to absolve himself saying there was no prior dispute with his attacker, but now it seems like Tekashi basically did it to himself by trying to punk the wrong one.

ItzMrBHN says he would’ve let things be, but when Tekashi and his crew were exiting the spot, Tekashi’s security was pushing him out the way and stomping on his kicks which is when he decided to let one go. Even though Tekashi’s bodyguard absorbed most of it, he was able to graze Snitch9ine enough to at least bruise whatever he has left of his ego.

We wonder if this incident will have Tekashi rethinking how he goes about living his “best life” post-snitching. Eh, probably not.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
6ix9ine
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy