Emma Stone Wore Her Wedding Dress on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Two years after Emma Stones’ secret wedding to writer and director husband Dave McCary, she gave fans a look into her wedding day look by donning her wedding gown at the Met Gala Red carpet. The feathered white minidress is a custom-designed Louis Vuitton creation.

Emma met her husband when she appeared on SNL in 2016, the pair started dating a year later and were married in 2020.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Louise Jean in March 2021.

Is wearing your wedding dress to an event a new trend? Have you ever been able to wear your wedding dress again? Would you?

