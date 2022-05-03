ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Emma Stone Wore Her Wedding Dress on the Met Gala Red Carpet

By Holly Haze
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWn2V_0fS95Wts00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hh0aq_0fS95Wts00

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Two years after Emma Stones’ secret wedding to writer and director husband Dave McCary, she gave fans a look into her wedding day look by donning her wedding gown at the Met Gala Red carpet. The feathered white minidress is a custom-designed Louis Vuitton creation.

Emma met her husband when she appeared on SNL in 2016, the pair started dating a year later and were married in 2020.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Louise Jean in March 2021.

Is wearing your wedding dress to an event a new trend? Have you ever been able to wear your wedding dress again? Would you?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk)

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Emma Stone
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Carpet#Met Gala#British
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy