Dame Judi Dench holds back tears as she joins stars onstage during the gala performance of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Dame Judi Dench was emotional as she stepped out on stage after the Gala performance of Sondheim's Old Friends at London's Sondheim Theatre on Tuesday.

The legendary actress, 87, held back the tears as she bowed at the end of the show which paid tribute to musical composer Stephen Sondheim.

She looked as glamorous as ever in her all-black ensemble as she was joined on stage with an array of celebrities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqhkx_0fS95QbW00
Emotional: Dame Judi Dench, 87, hold back tears at the gala performance of Sondheim's Old Friends in a glamorous all-black ensemble at London's Sondheim Theatre on Tuesday

Judi's elegant dress featured a scooped neckline and cropped sleeves that displayed her stunning diamond emblazoned necklace.

The star took part in the special gala show alongside Gary Wilmot, Sian Phillips, Julian Ovenden, Jenna Russell, Maria Friedman, Bernadette Peters and Michael Ball.

Celebrities in attendance included Dawn French, Helena Bonham Carter and Damien Lewis.

The event was held to aid the launch of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation with proceeds destined to support up-and-coming playwrights, composers and lyricists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Uag4_0fS95QbW00
Tribute: The star took part in the special gala show alongside Gary Wilmot, Sian Phillips, Julian Ovenden, Jenna Russell, Maria Friedman, Bernadette Peters (L-R pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENRLX_0fS95QbW00
Glamorous: Judi's elegant dress featured a scooped neckline and cropped sleeves that displayed her stunning diamond emblazoned necklace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvO0A_0fS95QbW00
Honour: The event was held to aid the launch of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation in honour of musical composer Stephen Sondheim who passed away in November (Pictured in 2017)

Hosted by Impresario Cameron Mackintosh, he explained that Stephen had been due to attend an official naming ceremony for the venue, but sadly died last November, at the age of 91, before that could happen.

Cameron is presenting the show to aid the launch of The Sondheim Foundation, established under the terms of the composer’s will.

The revenue will be generated from stage and film productions of Sondheim’s shows — which include West Side Story, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Sunday In The Park With George and Into The Woods — as well as income from his individual songs, played every day on radio and TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJ0nF_0fS95QbW00
 Heartfelt: The legendary actress held back the tears as she bowed at the end of the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xY4fz_0fS95QbW00
Sad: Hosted by Impresario Cameron Mackintosh, he explained that Stephen had been due to attend an official naming ceremony for the venue, but sadly died last November

Speaking to The Daily Mail, he added: ‘So this is what he was planning before he died.'

‘The most influential composer of the last century has left the greatest gift that any single writer has given. It’s extraordinary. He’s left everything for the future... he’s left his incredible legacy to the writers of the future.’

This comes as Judi revealed that she feels 'frightened' when she finishes an acting role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryXAm_0fS95QbW00
Taking to the stage: Speaking to The Daily Mail, Cameron (centre) added: ‘So this is what he was planning before he died'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXhA7_0fS95QbW00
Grateful: This comes as Judi revealed that she feels 'frightened' when she finishes an acting role
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPeW4_0fS95QbW00
Curtain call: The actress admitted despite her legendary reputation, she is always worried no one will want to hire her again

The actress admitted despite her legendary reputation, she is always worried no one will want to hire her again.

Judi detailed how grateful she is to still be 'employed' and the relief that comes with being cast in a new project.

In an interview with Reader’s Digest magazine she confessed: 'I’ve always thought, one is very lucky to be employed.

'I always get frightened at the end of the job because I think I’m not going to be employed again and then feel very relieved at the beginning of the next one.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L469k_0fS95QbW00
Sucesses: Judi detailed how grateful she is to still be 'employed' and the relief that comes with being cast in a new project

Despite her decades of success, Judi, who most recently starred in the coming of age drama Belfast, admitted that she still feels nervous when she lands a new job.

She exclaimed: 'I’ll say! I get more anxious now. Oh yes, much more anxious. There’s more things to consider and more things to find out and more things to learn about. And you think, "Oh God, have I got the energy to do this?"

When it comes to looking for new roles, the Belfast star is always on the hunt for something different to anything she’s done before.

She said: 'I just, really, always hope that I will be asked to do something different. And perhaps not expected. Or something that has no reference to anything I’ve done before.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbxbN_0fS95QbW00
On set: Judi, who most recently starred in the coming of age drama Belfast, said: 'I think I’m not going to be employed again and then feel very relieved at the beginning of the next one'

