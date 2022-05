The Connecticut Sun roster is in for the start of the 2022 WNBA season. The team announced Friday in a press release the 11 players that will feature for the team on Opening Day. The Sun in 2021 earned the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs but ultimately fell short of their championship goal. Seven players return from last year’s team, most notably reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones; WNBA Most Improved Player, Brionna Jones; and 2021 WNBA All-Star, DeWanna Bonner. 2021 All-Star guard, Courtney Williams also is back with Connecticut after spending the last two years with the Atlanta Dream.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO