Michigan drivers have received $2.2 billion in auto refund checks, with less than a week until deadline

LANSING (WWJ) – With less than a week until the deadline, about three quarters of all eligible Michiganders have received their $400 auto refund checks from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday.

Michigan’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services says Michigan auto insurance companies have distributed about $2.2 billion worth of refunds. More than $1.2 billion was sent out in the last two weeks alone, DIFS officials said.

Auto insurance companies have until Monday, May 9 to distribute the remaining roughly $800 million in refunds.

The refund checks are part of Whitmer’s auto insurance reform plan she signed. Last year she called on the MCAA to return surplus funds to Michigan policyholders who make payments to the group for unlimited lifetime coverage of medical expenses if they are involved in a crash.

The MCAA began sending $400 refund checks to ACH deposits to drivers back in early March.

Whitmer says anyone who hasn’t received their refund yet should “keep an eye out on your mailbox or bank account.”

“These refunds will help families pay the bills and put food on the table as we keep growing our economy, creating more good-paying jobs, and lowering costs.”

To be eligible for a refund, Michiganders must have had a car, motorcycle, or RV that was insured to drive legally on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021. The refunds are $400 per vehicle or $80 per historic vehicle and must be sent in the form of a paper check or an ACH deposit no later than May 9.

Drivers do not need to do anything to receive their refund but they may wish to verify their address or banking information with their insurance company to prevent delays, officials said.

DIFS director Anita Fox says if drivers don’t receive their refund by May 9 or if their insurer offers a refund through something other than a paper check or ACH deposit, they should contact their company.

If a resolution can’t be reached with the insurance company, drivers should call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance, or visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund for more information.

More information on the auto refunds, including a list of frequently asked questions can be found on the DIFS website