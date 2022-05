The size and shape of LifeServe Blood Center’s new headquarters in Johnston has been determined. However, the building materials that will be used on the building’s exterior haven’t yet been decided on because of supply-chain related issues. The new headquarters will be nestled among mature trees located on the property on the northeast corner of Merle Hay Road and Johnston Drive. Architectural rendering by BNIM Architects.

JOHNSTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO