ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

10-year-old boy dies during Long Island Little League game

By Sarah Vasile
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328F9E_0fS92osH00

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A young member of a “well-known” Long Island family died April 29, according to a social media posts from both his family and Long Beach Public Schools.

The boy, 10-year-old Lazar LaPenna, died suddenly during a Little League baseball game. A Facebook post shared by Lazar’s father, Gregg, to the “True Mets fans” Facebook group, described the incident. According to Gregg LaPenna, his son had just recorded his first hit of the season.

“I’m holding the scorebook as he looks at me with the biggest smile,” Gregg LaPenna wrote in the post, which was detailed by Greater Long Island. “I look down at the book to mark his single. That’s when my, my family’s life [changed]. … Lazar collapsed with excitement and went into a seizure.”

It wasn’t the first time Lazar LaPenna experienced a seizure, his father wrote. He was diagnosed with epilepsy at a young age.

Long Beach Public Schools said counselors would be available to help students cope with the unexpected tragedy.

“This tragedy is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for students and staff, particularly for [those] who are close to this family” the Facebook post said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Cause of death released for man found dead in a well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Long Island Little League#Long Beach Public Schools#Greater Long Island#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourCentralValley.com

Multiple ‘ghost guns’ found with Sacramento felon

SACRAMENTO (KTXL) The Sacramento Police Department’s North Gang Enforcement Team and SWAT found a fully automatic ‘ghost gun’ and multiple other firearms during a search of a North Sacramento home on Tuesday. Officers served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue where two AR-15 style rifles, one MAC […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thursday Night Market Place returns to downtown Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE) Thursday Night Market Place will be returning to downtown Hanford this weekend. Main Street Hanford hosts the event that features a farmer’s market, food vendors, craft vendors, live music, as well as a beer and wine garden. Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, says she can’t wait for the event […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy