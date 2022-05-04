ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland police shift resources to address rising homicides

By SARA CLINE, Associated Press/Report for America
 4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — As homicides in Portland, Oregon, continue to increase and with resources stretched “very thin", Police Chief Chuck Lovell announced Tuesday he is shifting detectives from other divisions to help investigate recent killings. One area where resources are being pulled from is the cold case...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WRAL News

Garner man charged in assault witnessed by WRAL reporter

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department made an arrest after WRAL reporter Amanda Lamb witnessed a car dragging a woman on Thursday afternoon near the Quality Inn in east Raleigh. Tori Kyle Williams, 59, of Garner is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. On...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Inmate dies after California prison attack

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — An incarcerated man died Thursday after he was attacked by two other men at a state prison in California’s Central Valley, officials said. Sidney Kang, 31, was attacked by two other inmates at about 10 a.m. in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, prison officials said.
DELANO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Two Shot After Potential Robbery In Parkville, Off-Duty Officer Involved

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot Thursday evening in Parkville after what may have been a robbery, Baltimore County police said. Officers responded at 6:20 p.m. to the 1100 block of Deanwood Road for multiple reports of a shooting and potential robbery, a police spokesperson said. The two victims, who remain unidentified, are being treated for their injuries, police said. Their conditions are unknown. Detectives identified one person involved in the shooting as an off-duty police officer with the Montgomery County Division of the Maryland National Capital Park Police. The officer was not injured, police said. It is unclear how they were involved in the shooting There is no threat to the community, police said. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated.
PARKVILLE, MD
WRAL News

Sheriff: Pennsylvania man threatened to assassinate NC businesses, churches, schools

Yadkinville, N.C. — Federal authorities arrested a Pennsylvania man this week on charges of communicating threats across state lines. Robert Herman Notter, 33, grew up in Yadkin County, but moved out of the area a few years ago. Since October 2020, he would call and harass business owners, churches and schools, threatening to harm the people he spoke to, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Two shootings create chaos in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount, N.C. — One man is dead and a house damaged after two shootings in Rocky Mount on Thursday. The first happened around 8:30 a.m. when, according to police, Javonta Crandall was shot and killed when a car pulled alongside the vehicle he was in and opened fire.
WRAL News

NC officers kill man setting cars ablaze near police station

RALEIGH, N.C. — Officers shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon who was throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire near a police station in Raleigh, North Carolina, authorities said. The confrontation began after an officer observed a man lighting vehicles on fire in a parking lot near...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

