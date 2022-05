EUGENE – Oregon State’s pitching staff ranks among the country’s best in several important categories, but of late, the No. 2 Beavers might be as good as any. Four Oregon State pitchers handcuffed Oregon, holding the Ducks to six hits in a 2-0 win Tuesday night at PK Park. It was the Ducks’ first shutout in 117 games, dating back to a 10-0 loss to Stanford during the 2019 season.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO