TV Series

‘This Is Us’ star Jon Huertas talks about character Miguel Rivas

By Stephanie Thompson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

(NBC) — It’s getting real for fans of NBC’s “This Is Us” and the show is down to its final four episodes.

Tuesday’s episode focuses heavily on the character of Miguel, played by actor Jon Huertas, and his relationship over the years with the Pearson family, first as a friend and then eventually as a widowed Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) new husband.

For Huertas, the episode is a chance to add even more layers to his character.

“What I’m really excited to see is how the audience realizes, maybe at the end of the season, what Miguel might have meant to the Pearson family,” said Huertas. “And we kinda know what he means to Rebecca, but I think to go deeper is great.”

“This Is Us” airs Tuesday at 9 p.m., followed by a new episode of “New Amsterdam.”

The series finale will air Tuesday, May 24.

About “This Is Us”

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story.

“This Is Us” chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

