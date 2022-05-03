ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

From stadium to sea, LA Dodgers unveil All-Star Game plans

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have unveiled plans for this summer’s MLB All-Star Game. The franchise will...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Long breaks between games gives playoff teams time to heal

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The quirks of scheduling for the NBA playoffs created three-day breaks between games in the Boston-Milwaukee and Memphis-Golden State series. The teams don’t seem to mind the delays too much. They’ve used the time off to get healthier and deal with unexpected roster changes. The Celtics-Bucks and Grizzlies-Warriors series are both tied heading into Game 3s on Saturday at Milwaukee and San Francisco. These four teams haven’t played since Tuesday. NBA teams rarely get such long layoffs.
NBA
Idaho8.com

MLB umpire apologizes after ejecting D-backs star Bumgarner

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball veteran umpire Dan Bellino has issued an apology after ejecting Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner from a game this week. The Diamondbacks said it received a copy of Bellino’s apology from MLB. Bellino was giving a routine foreign substance check to Bumgarner following the first inning Wednesday in Miami when the ejection occurred. Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. The 32-year-old pitcher then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches. The 43-year-old Bellino became a full-time member of the MLB umpiring staff in 2011 and worked the World Series last year.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Trout, Díaz send Angels past Nats 3-0 for 3rd straight win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The surging Los Angeles Angels earned a 3-0 victory over the Washington Nationals. Mike Trout hit a two-run double and Jhonathan Díaz pitched five spotless innings in his first start of the season. Shohei Ohtani also drove in a run for the Angels in their third straight victory and 10th in 13 games. Los Angeles is in first place in the AL West after opening a six-game homestand by moving eight games above .500 for the first time since June 2018. Anthony Rendon went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in his first game against the Nationals, his former team.
ANAHEIM, CA
Idaho8.com

Kershaw, Betts lead Dodgers to doubleheader sweep of Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw dominated over seven innings in the opener, Mookie Betts drove in five runs in the nightcap, and the Los Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-0 and 6-2 to sweep a split doubleheader. The Dodgers continued to roll along with Kershaw and Betts coming through. Betts smacked a three-run double in the second inning of Game 2 against Keegan Thompson to cap a four-run rally, and he added a two-run homer in the ninth to make it 6-2. Los Angeles’ only other hit was a single in the ninth by Freddie Freeman. But the NL Central leaders drew nine walks on the way to their 17th win in 22 games. Chicago’s Willson Contreras homered. But the Cubs lost for the ninth time in 11 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Idaho8.com

Buxton, Miranda HR, Winder, Twins hand A’s 7th straight loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit his ninth home run of the season and Jose Miranda connected for the first homer of his career, backing another sharp start by rookie Josh Winder and sending the Minnesota Twins over the Oakland Athletics 2-1. Twins reliever Emilio Pagán escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the ninth inning and sent the A’s to their seventh straight loss. Making just his second major league start, Winder allowed three hits and one unearned run in six innings while striking out eight and walking none. Last weekend at Tampa Bay, the 25-year-old righty got the win, pitching six shutout innings of two-hit ball, striking out seven with one walk.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho8.com

Kelly excels, D-backs get late homers to top Rockies 4-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly came within one out of his first complete game, Daulton Varsho and David Peralta homered in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1. The game was tied at 1 in the eighth when Varsho hit a solo homer off Carlos Estévez. Two batters later, Peralta connected for a two-run drive. Arizona has won four straight games, jumping above .500 for the first time since opening day with a 14-13 mark.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Machado stays hot as Darvish, Padres beat Marlins 3-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado got another big hit for the San Diego Padres, and Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings in a 3-2 victory against the skidding Miami Marlins. Machado reached base three times and had two hits, including a critical RBI single as the Padres won for the fourth time in five games while handing the Marlins their sixth straight loss. The star third baseman gave San Diego a 3-0 lead with his two-out single in the fifth. That run proved to be huge after Darvish gave up Jesús Aguilar’s monster two-run homer in the sixth. Darvish allowed five hits in his longest outing of the year. He struck out three and walked none.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Idaho8.com

Guardians top Toronto 8-2 in 2nd game for doubleheader split

CLEVELAND (AP) — Owen Miller hit a two-run double and Franmil Reyes homered and had two RBIs, helping the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 and earn a doubleheader split. The Blue Jays won the opener 8-3 as George Springer and Raimel Tapia each drove in three runs in the first four innings against Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. In the second game, Miller’s double was part of a three-run first. Reyes hit a solo shot in the third and singled home Amed Rosario in the fifth. The Guardians were playing in their MLB-high third doubleheader, all at Progressive Field.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Idaho8.com

Mets-Phillies called for 2nd day in row; doubleheader Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed due to rain for a second straight day. Saturday’s game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday. The first game will start at 12:35 p.m., with the second game following immediately afterward. The game that was postponed Friday night was rescheduled for Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader. The teams had hoped to get Saturday’s game in despite a forecast of consistent rain throughout the day to avoid a scheduling backlog. Philadelphia is leaving Sunday for a seven-game West Coast trip to Seattle and Los Angeles and tried to avoid a doubleheader but couldn’t as rain continued to fall on the already saturated grass.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Margot’s pinch-hit, 3-run HR in 9th lifts Rays over Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Manuel Margot launched a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the scuffling Seattle Mariners 8-7 for their seventh straight road win. Mariners pinch-hitter Jarred Kelenic put Seattle up 6-5 in the eighth with a two-run homer. But the Rays jumped on reliever Paul Sewald for a pair of one-out singles from Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe in the ninth. Sewald then served up Margot’s first homer of the season, the first runs he’s allowed in seven appearances. Margot also had a big hit in a comeback win Wednesday against Oakland. Brooks Raley earned his third save. Seattle has dropped five in a row and nine of 10. Tampa Bay has won five straight — all on the road.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Polanco HR gives Twins 1-0 win; A’s lose 8th straight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered in the sixth inning and four Minnesota Twins pitchers made it stand up, blanking Oakland 1-0 and sending the Athletics to their eighth straight loss. Minnesota pitchers combined to strike out 15 while allowing just three hits. The Twins won again minus manager Rocco Baldelli, who is out with COVID-19. Polanco’s third homer of the season was a towering shot to the suites above the batter’s eye in center field and traveled an estimated 451 feet. Polanco had three of Minnesota’s five hits.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho8.com

Acuña goes deep again, leads Fried, Braves over Brewers

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a fifth-inning homer for the game’s first run, Max Fried outpitched Corbin Burnes and the Atlanta Braves held on in the ninth to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2. Fried allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings to end Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak. Acuña’s homer off Burnes was his second in as many games as he continued to prove he has fully recovered from knee surgery. Burnes allowed only one earned run. Hunter Renfroe hit his sixth homer for Milwaukee. The Brewers scored one run off Kenley Jansen in the ninth.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Dodgers#Dodger Stadium#Mlb All Star Game#Ap Sports#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Santa Monica Pier#The All Star Game#The Home Run Derby
Idaho8.com

Abreu, White Sox top Red Sox 3-1 in 10 for 5th win in row

BOSTON (AP) — José Abreu hit a go-ahead double in the 10th after the White Sox tied it an inning earlier, helping Chicago beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 at windy Fenway Park for its fifth straight win. Leury García had two singles and a game-tying sacrifice fly in the ninth for the White Sox, who reached .500 for the first time since April 21. Rafael Devers had an RBI double for Boston, which has lost 13 of 17. The Red Sox have lost six straight series. Boston manager Alex Cora was ejected by home plate umpire Carlos Torres for arguing after Trevor Story was called out on strikes. Abreu drove in automatic runner AJ Pollock and Luis Robert followed with an RBI single off Matt Barnes.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Astros stretch winning streak to 6 with 3-2 win over Tigers

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered early, and Michael Brantley tripled in a two-run eighth to help the Houston Astros run their winning streak to a season-best six games with an 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. The win was manager Dusty Baker’s 2,004th, passing Bruce Bochy (2,003) for 11th on the all-time list. Baker became the 12th manager in MLB history and first Black man to reach 2,000 wins on Tuesday night. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Altuve singled with one out and scored on a triple by Brantley. The Tigers intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez with two outs before Michael Fulmer walked Yuli Gurriel to load the bases. Another walk scored Brantley to put Houston up 3-2.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Mariners calling up top pitching prospect George Kirby

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are calling up top pitching prospect George Kirby to take the fifth spot in the rotation. He’ll make his major league debut on Sunday against Tampa Bay. Kirby will take the spot of Matt Brash after he was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. The right-handed Kirby was in competition with Brash for the final spot in the rotation throughout spring training. Kirby started the season at Double-A Arkansas and has been terrific with a 2-0 record and 1.82 ERA in five starts. He had 32 strikeouts and five walks in his 24 2/3 innings pitched.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

NHL playoffs full of lopsided scores, lacking comebacks

The NHL playoffs are missing the close games and comebacks that seemingly comes annually with all the postseason intensity. Excluding games with empty-netters increasing the margin, 10 of the 20 first-round games through Friday night have been decided by three or more goals. By comparison, there had been only four one-goal games with two reaching at least one overtime session. Saturday’s slate included Washington’s 6-1 win against Presidents’ Trophy winner Florida and Colorado’s 7-3 win against Nashville. Sunday’s Game 4 action includes Carolina at Boston, Minnesota at St. Louis, Toronto at Tampa Bay and Edmonton at Los Angeles.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Red Sox lefty Sale dealing with setback after rib fracture

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has suffered a setback in his recovery from a fractured rib cage suffered in late February. That’s according to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who spoke before Saturday’s game against the White Sox. The last-place Red Sox had lost 12 of their last 16. Mainly, he felt, the weakness has been Boston’s poor offense, which enters Saturday 25th in the majors in runs per game.
BOSTON, MA
Idaho8.com

Bird, Loyd lead Storm to 97-74 rout of Lynx in return home

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 17 points, Sue Bird added 11 points and nine assists beginning what could be her final season, and the Seattle Storm returned to their home building with an emphatic 97-74 win over the Minnesota Lynx to open the WNBA season. The 41-year-old Bird started her 19th season playing for Seattle with her 550th career game. Breanna Stewart scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half in her first game after missing the end of last season with a foot injury. Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota with 16 points and Aerial Powers added 14.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Teams get creative crossing US-Canada border in NHL playoffs

NHL teams are taking different approaches to crossing the U.S.-Canada border during the first round of the playoffs. The U.S. is still requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all passengers arriving on international flights. The Edmonton Oilers flew to Vancouver and took buses into Washington state before flying to Los Angeles to avoid that. The Toronto Maple Leafs took buses to New York before flying to Florida. Other teams opted to test and and then fly direct when their respective series shifted from Canada to the U.S. late this week.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy