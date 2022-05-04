ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Quadruple amputee, Army vet celebrates "Alive Day" in NYC

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

Quadruple amputee, Army veteran celebrates "Alive Day" in Times Square 00:47

NEW YORK -- There was a special welcome Tuesday in Times Square for Military Appreciation Month.

The city helped Army veteran Travis Mills, who is a quadruple amputee, celebrate what he calls his 10th "Alive Day."

"I joined because of 9/11. I wanted to give back to my country and do everything I could to help with what happened here, and unfortunately, I had a bad day at work," Mills said. "My 10-year 'Alive Day' is the day I got blown up, and I celebrate it by coming here to New York."

The former staff sergeant lost his arms and legs ten years ago when he set his rucksack down on an improved explosive device while on his third tour in Afghanistan.

Mills now dedicates his life to helping other seriously wounded veterans and their families through his Travis Mills Foundation.

New York City, NY
