Theater Works schedules youth auditions for musical

Theater Works invites youth actors ages 8-17 to audition for the Youth Works production of "Junie B. Jones The Musical JR." from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

Auditions will be conducted at Theater Works at 10580 N. 83rd Drive in Peoria. To register, go here .

There is no fee to audition, but there is a $150 tuition fee for individuals cast in the show. Scholarships are available and no student will be denied a role or the opportunity to participate based on their ability to pay a tuition fee.

Individuals who are auditioning should bring the audition form with them to their appointment. If a special accommodation is needed or there is a conflict with the audition, contact Ashley Gennaro at agennaro@theaterworks.org.

Individuals who are auditioning should prepare 16 bars or one minute of a musical theater song that best highlights their singing voice. A piano accompanist will be available. There will be no a cappella singing. A speaker also will be available for digital accompaniment.



Callbacks will be held on June 11, 1-6 p.m. and on June 12, 7-9 p.m. Health and safety protocols that adhere to government regulations will be in place.

"Junie B. Jones the Musical JR" is an adaptation of four of Barbara Park’s best-selling books, brought to life in an adaptation created specifically for young performers.



In the production, Junie B. Jones is in her first day of first grade where many changes are in store. Among them: Junie’s best friend Lucille has found new best friends and Junie makes friends with Herb, the new kid in school; while in school Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and may need glasses; a friendly new cafeteria lady; an intense kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal.”

Characters being cast include:

• Junie B. Jones: A spunky, intelligent girl who is starting the first grade and finds herself at the center of many classroom antics. The role requires an actor with a strong voice and excellent comedic timing.

• Daddy: Junie’s encouraging father. The role requires an actor with a nice voice who can comfortably portray an adult figure in a world full of young school kids.

• Mother: A no-nonsense mom who can get tough but full of love. The role requires an actor with a good voice who can portray a supportive parent.

• Lucille: Junie B’s best friend who has moved on to other friendships. She is a bit spoiled, but put together and controls and plans everything she does.

• Camille and Chenille: Twins who are Lucille’s new best friends. Well dressed and composed, the roles are great for performers with bright energy who also are good singers.

• Grace: Another of Junie B’s former best friends who now has new friends. The role is perfect for a young performer who can portray a kind and laid-back character and has a good voice.

• Mr. Woo: The school bus supervisor with a commanding speaking voice.

• Bobbi Jean Piper: Grace’s new friend who ends up on Junie B’s bad side.

• Herb: Junie B’s new best friend. Endlessly kind and charming, the role needs a performer with great chemistry with Junie B.

• May: Teacher’s pet eager to prove her brilliance. The role needs a performer who can tap into the humor and confidence of this vibrant role.

• Lennie and José: Classmates and friends of Junie B. and Herb, roles for actors with good energy and nice voices.

• Mr. Scary: Room One teacher who is not what his name suggests, but is supportive and encouraging, great for a mature and energetic actor.

• Sheldon: Featured soloist in a few of the School Kids’ songs.

• Mrs. Gutzman: Sweet old lunch lady revered by all the kids. Looking to cast a mature performer who can capture her grandmotherly warmth. No singing required.

• The Ensemble: Tickle, the dog, the School Kids, Lunch Student 1, Kids on Bus, Students 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, lunch servers and cheerleaders.

For more information about Theater Works, visit www.theaterworks.org .