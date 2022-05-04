ABC News reporter who sat next to Kim Kardashian at WHCD gets COVID-19

Sources are slamming the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as a “super spreader” event after news talent and execs tested positive for COVID-19.

We hear that attendees – including ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl and NBC News president Noah Oppenheim – came down with the coronavirus after attending the star-studded affair on April 30.

The event hosted 2,500 reported guests, including President Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson , Drew Barrymore, Gayle King, Martha Stewart and Brooke Shields.

Photos and videos from the event reveal that Karl, 54, was seated next to Kardashian, 41, on Saturday night, and at one point interacted with Biden, 79.

It was the first time in six years that a president has attended the dinner alongside government officials, media folks and celebs.

One person who was noticeably absent at the WHCD: Dr. Anthony Fauci, who refused to attend , despite being vaccinated four times.

Karl, pictured here, at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30. REUTERS

“Our event implemented protocols that went beyond any guidance or regulation issued by the CDC or the DC health department,” WHCA president Steven Portnoy told Page Six in a statement. “We wish anyone who may not be feeling well a speedy recovery. And will see John back at work soon.”

Reps for ABC and NBC did not comment.

He was also spotted chatting with President Biden at the star-studded gala. Reuters

Politico reported sources as saying that Karl tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, but had tested negative on Saturday afternoon. He allegedly had no symptoms on Saturday, but is now isolating and participating in contact tracing .

However, insiders fired back that there were plenty of other packed parties over the weekend in Washington, DC – and that the White House Correspondents’ Association had the weekend’s most stringent policies in place.

The 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner hosted a reported 2,500 guests. Getty Images

An insider told us that the WCHD required same-day testing for every attendee as well as proof of vaccination. A source told Page Six that Karl was also additionally tested by the White House “hours before he was on the stage” as an extra precaution.

There were certainly wall-to-wall events surrounding Saturday’s dinner, from brunches to bashes thrown by NBCUniversal, Politico, CBS, Paramount, Vice News, CAA, UTA, theGrio and Colombian Ambassador Juan Carlos Pinzón, we hear.

“Not every event had the requirements of the WHCD,” one source scoffed.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the event. Getty Images

Following Saturday’s event, Kardashian and Davidson, 28, jetted to New York City to attend the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night.

The two looked so loved up as they walked the red carpet together, with Kardashian in an iconic dress first worn by Marilyn Monroe and Davidson in Dior Men.