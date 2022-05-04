Inside Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss’ Met Gala bash

Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and designer Riccardo Tisci’s party was the place to be after the Met Gala.

Billionaire Elon Musk and his model mom Maye made the rounds mingling at the Casa Cipriani bash, which included dancers on strip poles and was thrown with nightlife king Richie Akiva.

We’re told Megan Thee Stallion and model Cara Delevingne “spent the whole time together on dance floor and seemed to be having the most fun. Megan’s song ‘Savage’ came on and they danced together,” says a spy.

We hear Jared Leto was there talking to model friends, Leonardo DiCaprio also was hanging out, while Billie Eilish rocked sunglasses inside and Bella Hadid and Camila Cabello were two of the last guests to leave.

David Blaine did magic tricks for guests and rapper Gunna performed one song. Also taking the stage were Burna Boy and Saint JHN, while the evening was DJ’d by Mark Ronson, Eli Escobar and DJ Tunez.

Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss at their Met Gala after party. ADayLiving

While the bathroom at the actual Met Gala at the museum was always the place to hang out (and in certain years smoke until they brought in “detectives” to catch people ) we hear the trend caught on at this party also.

“A lot of guests were taking selfies and hanging out in the bathroom,” says an attendee.

Blake Lively, Venus Williams, Edward Enninful, Karlie Kloss, Odell Beckham Jr, Marc Jacobs and Baz Luhrman were also there.

But the party did not end early. Later, guests like Teyana Taylor, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz head over to the Box to keep the night going.

A source tells us Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion continued their dance party on stage at the cabaret venue, “dancing sexy,” in front of the crowd.