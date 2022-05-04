ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Blasts The Internet Over Rumors About Met Gala Drama With Billie Eilish

By Jazmin Tolliver
Cardi B has set the record straight.

Following a Met Gala afterparty Monday night, Billie Eilish found herself at the center of scrutiny after a viral clip of her at the rapper’s function was allegedly misinterpreted.

In the ﻿ video , Cardi popped off the star-studded New York shindig, telling the crowd, “Tonight we’re gonna have fun, make sure y’all get y’all drinks, make sure y’all get y’all little –,” before the rapper abruptly stopped speaking and suggestively gestured to her nose.

The video clip then transitions to Eilish looking in Cardi’s vicinity before telling a woman next to her, “she’s so weird,” without additional context of their conversation.

The internet exploded after the video was released leading many fans to speculate that Eilish was calling out the outspoken rapper.

Hours later, the pair spoke to each other about the questionable video via Instagram voice messages.

In a voice memo sent by Eilish, the “Ocean Eyes” artist clarified what was going on in the viral clip and what she really meant by the comment.

“Oh my God, I was so worried that you were going to see that. I was f***ing calling the people around you weird because everybody was coming up to you and shoving their phones into your a**! And I was like, ‘Just look at her with your eyes!’” Eilish said in the audio clip.

The Grammy-winning rapper replied, “The internet is trying to divide us. They don’t understand you’re my baby.”

Cardi B quickly took to her Twitter account to share the exchange between the pair in hopes of clearing the air.

“I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama?” the 29-year-old captioned their exchange. “Two, Ocean Eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f***ing baby. Yesterday, from the Met to the party, everything was drama-free. Why do y’all wanna turn everything into mess?”

For the red carpet event, Cardi dished out elegant vibes in an elaborate custom Versace gown complete with seven types of chunky gold chains. Eilish donned a custom Gucci ivory and Duchesse satin corseted gown made with upcycled fabric.

See all the best and worst looks from the 2022 Met Gala here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

