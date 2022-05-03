ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

9-year-old boy falls into sinkhole in Squirrel Hill

By Shelley Bortz
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPcpF_0fS8q0qY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvQse_0fS8q0qY00
Boy falls into sinkhole in Squirrel Hill 02:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 9-year-old boy fell into a sinkhole in Squirrel Hill.

"It was pretty dark out and I didn't see it," Greyson McKoy said.

Greyson was just getting home from a Pirates game Saturday night when he was crossing Woodmont Street and fell deep into a sinkhole directly in front of his house. Luckily, he wasn't seriously injured.

"His entire leg up to the top of his thigh was in the hole so to get back out of it, it took a lot of strength and he really didn't have the ability, so his grandfather had to pick him back up out of there," said Greyson's mom Amanda.

"I got a scratch right here and I twisted my ankle cause when I stepped in, it twisted," Greyson said.

A neighbor first noticed the sinkhole, which is about 5 feet wide and 4 feet deep, several weeks ago when he was parking his car and felt his back tire sinking. Numerous calls immediately went out to the city and a complaint was even made online, but no one ever came out to check until Greyson fell in.

"It's really sad that it takes something like that before they'll pay any attention," said neighbor Julia Campos.

"If you in the hole, it goes deep across, so if for some reason the street did collapse and my car ended up in it, it would be a huge problem so we are a little concerned about that," resident Marco Piccolo.

On Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority covered the sinkhole with a piece of plywood and two cones, but neighbors believe that was more for show than safety. They argue this is a family neighborhood with three toddlers living on this block.

"If they're not going to take care of this right now, let's get a steel plate, let's get something that's a little more permanent and blocking it off, a little safer. It's easy enough to move this," Amanda said.

The Water and Sewer Authority said crews would be back out Tuesday evening to backfill it.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WTAJ

Driver thrown from Harley-Davidson, flown to UPMC Altoona

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was flown to UPMC Altoona after losing control and crashing while driving a Harley-Davidson. The crash happened April 28 around 6 p.m. when 41-year-old Dayne Brown of James Creek was riding the Harley east on Six Mile Run Road in Broad Top Township. He reportedly lost […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

9-year-old found dead in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A 9-year-old was found dead in New Kensington. The boy's body was discovered covered with a chair behind a shed in a wooded area close to where he lived along Haser Street. "I searched the hills and when I came in behind the shed and saw the chair flipped over and I got closer, I saw the feet hanging over the -- feet hanging out from underneath the chair," said Osie Taylor, who found the boy. The investigation started just after 6 a.m. Wednesday when the child was reported missing. Neighbors said the boy's mother on Tuesday night...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinkhole#Squirrel Hill#Accident#Kdka#Pirates
WPXI Pittsburgh

Video from inside Port Authority bus shows part of how Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed

PITTSBURGH — Frames of camera footage found by the investigators of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse provide further information of what happened as the structure collapsed. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been investigating the collapse that took place on Jan. 28 by gathering various documents, analyzing video footage, testing steel samples and examining structural components of the bridge. The bridge connected Forbes Ave. to the north side of Frick Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Officials have 'person of interest' in homicide of 9-year-old Azuree Charles

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Officials said they have a "person of interest" in the homicide of 9-year-old Azuree Charles. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli confirmed officials are investigating his death as a homicide, saying "he did die at the hands of another person." Ziccarelli said over 30 officers canvassed the East Ken Manor neighborhood where the boy's body was found on Haser Drive Wednesday. She said public safety also set up a "command post" near the Westmoreland County Housing Authority in the same neighborhood. "Valuable information was obtained to aid us in our investigation and we thank the community for their...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Death of 9-year-old boy shakes New Kensington neighborhood

Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy, Azuree Charles, in New Kensington. The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene Wednesday afternoon at East Ken Manor, a Westmoreland County Housing Authority complex along Haser Drive. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli was also at the scene. The...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WTAJ

CENTRE POLICE: this yard item is attracting black bears

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hibernation is over and bears are out and on the move. Phones at the Ferguson Township Police Department in Centre County are ringing with reported sightings. “We probably get about a dozen calls a week about bears.” said Sergeant Ryan Hendrick with the Ferguson Township Police Department. Ferguson police and the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Family, police search for missing Marshall County girl

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police in Marshall County are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Christmas Eve 2021. The family of missing teen Sara J. Harvey is asking for the public’s help in locating their daughter. Harvey is white and has light brown...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania mother arrested for potential overdose in baby

A Pennsylvania mother has been arrested after allegedly exposing her baby to drugs. Jennah Stimer, of Washington County, allegedly told police she gave her baby some paste that contained drugs. KDKA reports that Stimer took the baby to the hospital for a potential overdose but first responders took the baby to UPMC Children’s Hospital. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy