Convicted fraudster Lutfur Rahman eyes return to politics by standing in local election

By Daniel Martin Policy
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An election fraudster could be returned as a mayor tomorrow.

Lutfur Rahman is back on the ballot paper in east London, seven years after he was removed from office after being found guilty of polling offences.

He was banned from standing for five years but has set up a new party, Aspire, so he can run for mayor of Tower Hamlets.

Lord Hayward, a Tory peer and elections expert, said: ‘There is every possibility that both he and Aspire could do very well.

Lutfur Rahman, former Labour Party mayor of Tower Hamlets, addresses an anti-austerity rally in Parliament Square in London

‘He’s been running on a platform of saying he has not been found guilty of anything.

He has been found guilty by the High Court of this land of a series of electoral offences. It concerns me and depresses me.

‘He was banned for five years which was the maximum penalty, but sadly I believe it is inadequate.’

Mr Rahman, a former Labour councillor, became the first directly elected mayor of Tower Hamlets when he stood as an independent in 2010.

He was re-elected in 2014. But he became the first such mayor to be removed when the result was declared null and void.

In 2015 the election court found Mr Rahman personally guilty, or guilty by his agents, of charges including making false statements about a candidate, of administering council grants in a way that constituted electoral bribery and of spiritual intimidation of voters.

Mr Rahman was behind the formation of the Aspire party in 2018, whose candidates were his supporters.

Last month he said: ‘I have always maintained my innocence. I believe that report was a travesty of justice.

‘We came out at each stage and said there was no illegality on my part or on the part of any member of my administration.

‘However, I am always someone who wants to learn from my mistakes... I’ve reflected on what I did and my administration did during the time we were in power.

‘Obviously there are some learnings and I have learned from those mistakes.’

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

