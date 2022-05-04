ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins 1B Miguel Sano to undergo knee surgery

Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sano will undergo left knee surgery later this week and there is no timetable for his return.

Sano will have a torn meniscus repaired. He injured the knee on April 26 during a postgame celebration when the Twins scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to record a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Sano, 28, missed three games before he returned Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. He exited that game when the knee pain resurfaced.

“There’s no way to talk about (the injury) without mentioning that,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of the manner in which Sano was injured. “Frankly, dwelling on that doesn’t accomplish much. The guy just wants to get (the surgery) done as quickly as possible so he can get back on the field.”

Sano was placed on the 10-day injury list Monday.

Baldelli said he is hopeful Sano can return later this season.

Sano was off to a poor start, batting .093 with one homer and three RBIs in 54 at-bats.

He hit 30 homers last season, the second-highest output of his career. But he also batted just .223 with a career-worst 183 strikeouts.

Overall, Sano has a .234 career average with 162 homers and 418 RBIs in 691 games over eight seasons with Minnesota.

–Field Level Media

FOX Sports

Twins say Carlos Correa may have broken finger after HBP

BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa may have a broken finger after he was struck by a pitch Thursday night in Baltimore. The Twins said after the game that preliminary imaging showed the potential for a non-displaced fracture of Correa's right middle finger. Correa is expected to have a CT scan Friday, and the team will confirm a diagnosis then.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Study says Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in MLB and I’ll be real, I do not understand why. What’s to dislike about them?. It turns out that the St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball, according to a study conducted by WKYC Studios, and for the life of me, I do not understand why.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Minnesota Twins should keep Josh Winder in rotation

In theory, the Minnesota Twins rotation will be filling back up soon. Sonny Gray is getting closer to a return. Bailey Ober is likely to return soon as well as he was reportedly feeling better after a groin injury. Dylan Bundy is on the COVID-19 IL, but those stints are not always lengthy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sportsnaut

MLB Standings 2022

Here are the latest MLB standings in 2022. Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and MLB playoff predictions will provide additional perspective
MLB
Yardbarker

Twins hit by COVID: Arraez, Bundy, Baldelli test positive

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, utilityman Luis Arraez, and pitcher Dylan Bundy have tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. The team announced that bench coach Jayce Tingler will manage the team in Baldelli's absence including the series finale against the Orioles. Tingler spent the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
