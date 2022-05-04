New barber school offers local education for students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is looking for new foster parents to help care for a surge of infants that are coming into the system. So far this year, 467 children under the age of one have come into the system, well above previous years. During 2021, there were 793 infants and in 2020 there were 781, according to the county officials.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO