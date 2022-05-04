New barber school offers local education for students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is hosting a job fair this weekend to recruit bus drivers, and address the ongoing shortage locally and nationally. CCSD is inviting people interested in bus driver positions to attend a job fair on Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is looking for new foster parents to help care for a surge of infants that are coming into the system. So far this year, 467 children under the age of one have come into the system, well above previous years. During 2021, there were 793 infants and in 2020 there were 781, according to the county officials.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - High school seniors working hard on their CPR skills. That’s what we found at the medical academy contained inside the Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology. Students enrolled in this academy have shown an interest in a career in health and medicine. At the end of this EMT class, students will take a test, hopefully, pass, and become certified.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For most students, the college years are the lean years. There’s not a lot of extra cash for extravagances. Removal of wisdom teeth can certainly fall into that category. For Matthew Marshall, that was certainly the case. “I always knew it was in the thousands...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This week, Clark County asked for adults to apply to become foster parents as the county sees a surge in foster children under the age of 1. The county said it can take about three to four months to go from wanting to be a foster parent to actually being one.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A show of support for the family of a Spanish Springs High School teacher who recently passed away from cancer. A lip sync battle was held Wednesday in honor of Jaclyn Jones. The event served as a fundraiser to help send her two sons to college....
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -More than 100 exhibits by Western Nevada College are on display at WNC’s Bristlecone Gallery through May 12. It is part of WNC’s annual student art show. There will be a closing ceremony from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 12 at the...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local chapter of Kesem at the University of Nevada is getting ready to host its first in-person summer camp. Kesem is a nationwide community driven by college student leaders that supports children through and beyond a parent or guardian’s cancer. While it offers free, fun-filled programs throughout the year, this year’s summer camp will be a major milestone for the local chapter which was only able to hold a virtual Camp Kesem last year. Camper applications are now open.
