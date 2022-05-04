ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

New barber school offers local education for students

KOLO TV Reno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect a big warmup Wednesday, with 80s back in the forecast...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 3

Related
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD addresses need for bus drivers with Saturday job fair

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is hosting a job fair this weekend to recruit bus drivers, and address the ongoing shortage locally and nationally. CCSD is inviting people interested in bus driver positions to attend a job fair on Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County looking for new foster parents to care for infants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is looking for new foster parents to help care for a surge of infants that are coming into the system. So far this year, 467 children under the age of one have come into the system, well above previous years. During 2021, there were 793 infants and in 2020 there were 781, according to the county officials.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

AACT ranked as a top high school in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - High school seniors working hard on their CPR skills. That’s what we found at the medical academy contained inside the Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology. Students enrolled in this academy have shown an interest in a career in health and medicine. At the end of this EMT class, students will take a test, hopefully, pass, and become certified.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Education
KOLO TV Reno

‘Wisdom to Wisdom’ program helps pay for tooth extraction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For most students, the college years are the lean years. There’s not a lot of extra cash for extravagances. Removal of wisdom teeth can certainly fall into that category. For Matthew Marshall, that was certainly the case. “I always knew it was in the thousands...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lip sync battle honors life of teacher

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A show of support for the family of a Spanish Springs High School teacher who recently passed away from cancer. A lip sync battle was held Wednesday in honor of Jaclyn Jones. The event served as a fundraiser to help send her two sons to college....
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Program Gets Wisdom Teeth Pulled For Free

Windy weather will continue, ahead of an unsettled weekend. Expect a big temperature drop for Mother's Day, with a chance of showers and freezing morning temperatures early next week. -Jeff.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reno Sparks#Mother
KOLO TV Reno

Annual WNC student art display through May 12

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -More than 100 exhibits by Western Nevada College are on display at WNC’s Bristlecone Gallery through May 12. It is part of WNC’s annual student art show. There will be a closing ceremony from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 12 at the...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Kesem at UNR preps for first in-person summer camp

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local chapter of Kesem at the University of Nevada is getting ready to host its first in-person summer camp. Kesem is a nationwide community driven by college student leaders that supports children through and beyond a parent or guardian’s cancer. While it offers free, fun-filled programs throughout the year, this year’s summer camp will be a major milestone for the local chapter which was only able to hold a virtual Camp Kesem last year. Camper applications are now open.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy