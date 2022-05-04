ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Young mother and father, who admitted that they would forget to feed their son if he was not crying, are arrested for starving the baby to death even though he was born healthy and had no other medical issues

 4 days ago
Being a parent is not an easy task and especially young parents-to-be should be very well aware of everything that comes with a having baby. Many sleepless nights and a lot of dedicated time and effort are just few of the things young man and woman were apparently not ready for...

robert Moore
2d ago

so if they forget to feed a baby besure when they both go to jail forget to feed them to and let them see what it like to not have anything to eat

Jew_Jew
1d ago

Shame on the immediate family members of the parents for not intervening. Actually, shame on everyone who was a witness and did nothing.

Randy Bradford
1d ago

Poor little sweetie!!! My middle son was a very good baby, rarely cried, slept all night from day one, napped throughout the day, only waking to be fed, even though he didn't cry even then, and ..... I DID, I NEVER FORGOT TO!! Throw them under the jail!!

