Jane Young sworn in as US attorney in New Hampshire

Safety is something we all take seriously, especially when it comes to personal safety and where we live. Did you ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state?. New Hampshire. Looking at Safewise.com, crime rates continue to decline in New Hampshire, and...
Get ready for a summer and fall filled with entertaining rides, animals, games, performances, and the smells of fried food and cotton candy filling in the air. Fairs have always been exciting seasonal events in New Hampshire, and some have been beloved community staples for over a century. Whether you're bringing the kids, a significant other, or a group of friends or coworkers, you're bound to have a fun time.
LITCHFIELD, N.H. — The body of a Lowell, Massachusetts, man was found in Litchfield in 1978 and the case has not been solved. Michel "J.T." McGuire, 34, was found in a wooded area on Albuquerque Road in Litchfield, New Hampshire. Officials said the cause of death is undetermined, but...
NASHUA, N.H. — Law enforcement officials are urging parents to pay more attention to their children's activities online because of an increase in sextortion cases. FBI agents and Nashua police said Friday they have seen an increase in sextortion cases across a variety of social media platforms. Nationally, the FBI said cases increasingly target boys between the ages of 14 and 17, but in New Hampshire, the commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said there is a difference.
CONCORD, N.H. — Late Thursday night, the state Senate repealed the law providing for a 'buffer zone' around abortion clinics on a narrow 12-11 vote. Republicans cited the 2014 Supreme Court decision striking down Massachusetts' buffer zone law to back this move. Democrats said New Hampshire’s law is different...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the breaking news that the body of a missing Texas National Guard soldier has been recovered after trying to save illegal migrants from drowning. Governor Abbott reacted to the news that the body of a missing Texas National...
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
A Kansas legislator said she does not “appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol,” seeming to refer to her only transgender colleague. State Rep. Cheryl Helmer made the statement in an email with a University of Kansas graduate student, who voiced...
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
As April continues, states are continuing their extension of emergency food stamp benefits for some Americans. The public health emergency expires on Friday April 15, which means states still offering emergency benefits will no longer be able to in May. 34 states plan to send monthly benefits in addition to...
Comments / 0