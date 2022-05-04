ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hold Hands & Match Their Looks After Skipping Met Gala

By Cynthia Cook
 4 days ago
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have skipped this year’s Met Gala, but they don’t seem to be bothered! The adorable couple were spotted out at Red Studios in Hollywood on May 3, holding hands and looking more in love than ever. The soon-to-be-married couple had similar matching outfits while visiting the movie studio on Tuesday, with Ben wearing a cream-colored sweater and grey jeans and his bride-to-be sporting a white t-shirt tucked into wide leg grey pants with suspenders.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez out in Hollywood (SplashNews.com).

Bennifer, as they’re called, have been photographed out and about several times as of late. Ben was recently seen carrying some heavy equipment for his lady outside an L.A. studio. The Tender Bar actor put his biceps to work as he lugged several storage cases and camera equipment for his fiancée as she followed dutifully behind in a white “Coca-Cola” tee and wide leg jeans.

Ben Affleck carries trunks for Jennifer Lopez (MEGA).

The pair were also recently spotted on April 28 waiting to pick up their kids from a Los Angeles School. While they waited, they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other, in photos seen here. J.Lo pulled her fiancé close to nuzzle his nose before going with a passionate kiss — a small moment of intimacy between the engaged couple before they resumed their parental duties.

J.Lo rocked a breezy outfit for the occasion, pairing a white, long-sleeved top with a woolen vest and a white scarf. Ben kept it casual with a raglan sleeve shirt that matched his salt-and-pepper beard. The couple waited for their respective kids: Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo shares twins Max and Emme with her ex, Marc Anthony.

In addition to their hitting up movie studios and picking up kids, the couple has also been on the hunt for the perfect home. They were spotted on April 18 walking out of a large property and heading into a black Range Rover, as Ben was the perfect gentleman, holding the car door open for his lady!

