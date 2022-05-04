Franklin County: Deed transfers April 20-26

The Fort Loudon Historical Society in Franklin County, PA is proud to announce that Across the Centuries, a 2,000 year world history timeline. Visit Fort Loudoun Historic Site in Franklin County on May 14-15 and witness 2,000 years of world history in one location. Over 32 living history groups will be representing eras from Ancient Greeks, Romans, Vikings, to the Civil War, and all the way to World War II and the Vietnam eras. Experience history hands-on while trying on ancient armor, see ancient and modern weapons, and watch battle demonstrations. See the World War II vehicle convoy on Sunday 11AM-1PM. Food Vendors on site. Dog Friendly. Fun for the whole family!
