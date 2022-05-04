Franklin County: Deed transfers April 20-26

“One Team, One Fight.” That is forever. It steadfastly means something special here and has always meant something in Franklin County, PA, particularly within our Law Enforcement family. It has been my creed literally since day one as District Attorney and when my time comes, I would happily accept that on my grave marker. “One Team One Fight” essentially means that we cannot survive on our own and that we are never fully functional unless we collaborate. We cannot do it alone, and I am very grateful for the special relationships we have maintained as a law enforcement TEAM.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO