Duluth, MN

UMD Baseball Sweeps Southwest Minnesota State in Home Finale

By Sam Ali
FOX 21 Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. – The UMD baseball team would score seven runs...

www.fox21online.com

FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Wilderness Forward Niko Rexine Named Midwest Division Rookie of the Year

CLOQUET, Minn. – Minnesota Wilderness forward Niko Rexine has been named NAHL Midwest Division Rookie of the Year. He also earned All-Rookie First Team honors after leading his team in assists with 44 and points with 61. This week, Rexine was taken in the third round of the USHL Phase II Draft by the Muskegon Lumberjacks. He is also committed to joining the Western Michigan men’s hockey team.
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

UW-Superior Softball Drops UMAC Playoff Opener to Minnesota Morris

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Minnesota Morris scored two runs in the fifth inning as they held on to beat UW-Superior 2-0 in the opener of the UMAC softball tournament Thursday afternoon. The Yellowjackets move on to face Northwestern Friday morning to try and dig out of the bottom of the...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Prep Softball: Superior, Hermantown Pick Up Wins at Home

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior softball team improves to 6-0 as they defeated Hudson 4-1 Friday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. Hermantown also got the win in a close match-up against North Branch 1-0 at Rose Road Field.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Whitewater Rafting Businesses Prep as Season Nears

CLOQUET, Minn. – Recent rainfall and snow melt is helping businesses who run rafting excursions get ready for a new season. Minnesota Whitewater Rafting is checking their equipment so that they are ready to go May 14. They are also training their crew for the various conditions the Saint Louis River near Cloquet can experience, based on Mother Nature and how Minnesota Power controls a nearby dam.
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior Baseball Earns Road Win Over Duluth Denfeld

DULUTH, Minn. – In a high-scoring affair, the Superior baseball team picked up a road win over Duluth Denfeld 13-6 Friday afternoon at Wade Stadium. The Spartans will be back in action this weekend with a tournament at DC Everest.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Boys Lacrosse Tops Hill-Murray on Senior Night

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth boys lacrosse team used a strong first half to get the Senior Night win over Hill-Murray 10-6 Friday night at Ordean Stadium. The Wolfpack will return to action Tuesday night against Chisago Lakes.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mesabi East’s Kora Forsline Signs NLI for St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball

AURORA, Minn. – Mesabi East’s Kora Forsline has signed her National Letter of Intent to join the St. Cloud State women’s basketball team. Forsline wrapped up her high school career scoring over 1,000 points and becoming the program’s all-time leader in rebounds. Forsline played five sports in high school, but basketball was always her favorite, especially within her family.
AURORA, MN
FOX 21 Online

Registration Open for Summer Football Camp Hosted by Vikings Fullback, Denfeld Alum CJ Ham

DULUTH, Minn. – Next month, one of the most popular summer camps in Duluth is making its return. Minnesota Vikings fullback and Duluth Denfeld alum CJ Ham announced this week he is bringing back his football camp to Public Schools Stadium. The camp will have two sessions on June 11th. The morning will be grades 1st through 4th and in the afternoon for grades 5th through 8th. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and a snack, plus an autograph and photo with Ham. All proceeds will go towards diversity scholarship opportunities in the Duluth area.
DULUTH, MN

