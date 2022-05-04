ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC shootings dipped as April crime surged — but gunplay still nearly twice pre-pandemic levels

By Craig McCarthy
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6FFD_0fS8kQ6r00

Big Apple gun violence fell last month compared to April 2021, although the number of shootings was still nearly double pre-pandemic levels — and overall city crime continues to surge, NYPD data shows.

Major crimes were up 34.2% overall, fueled by jumps in felony assaults, robberies, burglaries and thefts, according to the April crime statistics.

The Big Apple logged nearly 400 more robberies, felony assaults and burglaries —or 41.5%, 20.9% and 39.4% increases, respectively — last month compared to April 2021, according to the data.

Nearly 1,200 more major thefts were reported, too, a 43.5% jump, and roughly 200 more cars were stolen, an uptick of 26.8%, the data shows.

Shootings did tick down by almost 30% — or 105 last month vs. 148 in April 2021. But last month’s incidents of gun violence remained nearly double the same period in 2019, NYPD data shows.

City and police officials have made shootings a priority in terms of crime-fighting — with the NYPD launching special anti-gun teams about two months ago and roving extra nightly patrols this week to combat the scourge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DIUF_0fS8kQ6r00
While gun violence fell, it still remains almost twice as high as the pre-pandemic levels.
DCPI

Meanwhile, murders were down by 38% last month compared to April 2021 — or 31 vs. 50 — and rape complaints saw a slight decrease, according to the data.

Overall, major crime for last month compared to April two years ago was up by 37.3%.

The latest statistics were announced Tuesday evening in a press release, as the NYPD breaks with the prior administration’s longstanding monthly press conferences to answer questions about the crime trends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obcbk_0fS8kQ6r00
A detective checks store camera surveillance video in a store at the scene of a triple shooting in The Bronx on May 3.
Robert Mecea for NY Post

Instead, police officials will hold briefings on crime on a quarterly basis, according to a rep.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in the release that the department is “making noticeable headway” through its increased patrols and Neighborhood Safety Teams and touted the NYPD’s return to “Broken Windows” policies , which focus on lower-level quality of life offenses, such as littering and fare evasion.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore

The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Accused NYC subway shooter Frank James indicted on federal charges

A federal grand jury has indicted accused subway gunman Frank James for committing a terrorist attack on a mass transit system, a crime that could result in life in prison if he is convicted. The indictment, handed up in Brooklyn federal court Friday, also accuses James of firing a gun...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City, NY
