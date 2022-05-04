Unsafe levels of total yeast, mold found in marijuana at two Colorado Springs stores

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state is warning Coloradans about potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold on Medical Marijuana flowers being sold in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the unsafe levels were detected in bud/shake/trim from Harvest Batches produced by Canna Meds Wellness Center LLC. The CDPHE and DOR say the levels are a "threat to public health and safety."

Both departments say the levels were above the acceptable limits established in Colorado Marijuana Rule 4-115.

Based on inventory tracking system data, Medical Marijuana from the unsafe batches was sold at Canna Meds Wellness Center LLC; license numbers 402-00272 and 402-01026 located at 506 North Chelton Road and 2218 North Academy Place in Colorado Springs, CO 80909, between May 2, 2021, and April 6, 2022.

The state says consumers who have affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to where it was purchased for proper disposal. People who've experienced adverse health effects from the products are told to seek medical attention immediately, report the event to the store the products were purchased from, and report the incident to the Marijuana Enforcement Division. Reports can be submitted here.

The DOR said the following:

The label produced by Canna Med Wellness Center LLC did not specify the store that the Medical Marijuana was purchased from or list a harvest batch; therefore, any marijuana flower (buds, shake, pre-rolled marijuana) purchased from Canna Meds Wellness Center LLC should be considered to be contaminated. The Colorado Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division

