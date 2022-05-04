Strong storms possible Thursday night into Friday morning

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible to end the work week with storms expected Thursday night into Friday.

Areas along and west of Interstate 65 are in a level 2 (yellow shaded area), and a level 1 (green shaded area) risk extends to the Cumberland Plateau for severe storms late Thursday into Friday. The main threats will be 60mph wind and small hail. There is also a low risk of a tornado Thursday night.

Storms look to develop in the afternoon Thursday for areas to the north and west and continue into Friday morning.

The threat of severe weather will wind down early Friday, but showers will continue into the afternoon hours Friday with 1/2 inch to 1 inch of rain expected. Thankfully, we dry off for the weekend, and Mother's Day looks lovely with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

