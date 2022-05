JOSE RAMIREZ WOKE UP the morning of April 5 determined to make something out of nothing. It was the final day of the Cleveland Guardians' spring training stint in Arizona, the team's deadline to agree on an extension with its star third baseman. Progress was stalled, and rival teams had noticed. The possibility of a trade seemed increasingly likely, and Ramirez became alarmed by the thought of it. He reached out to his agent, Rafa Nieves of Republik Sports, a little after 9 a.m. PT and implored him to find common ground with the Guardians' principal decision-makers. There was work to be done.

