The day after Politico reported on a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, Sean Mehl was trying to figure out how to answer the phones. Mehl is the associate director of clinical services for Whole Women's Health, an abortion provider and nonprofit advocacy organization that runs nine clinics in United States, including four in Texas, a state that has already severely restricted access to abortions.

