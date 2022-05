Keuka College junior Ryan Schouten (Buffalo, N.Y. / Williamsville South) was selected as the Wolves’ representative for Empire 8 Sportsman of the Year for men’s golf. Ryan played in every round over the six tournaments for the Wolves over the past year. He previously only competed in one collegiate round during the pandemic shortened season. He instantly set a new career-best score in his first round in the fall. He then took eight strokes off of that, shooting a 96 at the Medaille Invitational. Schouten placed in a tie for 20th at Medaille, the best finish of his career. The junior finished 33rd at the Empire 8 Championship. He posted a new career-low round in the first round of the tournament, shooting a 95 in the rain, the second-best first-round score on the team.

