Submission ace, Charles Oliveira, will duel opposite knockout artist, Justin Gaethje, this Saturday (May 7, 2022) at UFC 274 inside Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Lightweight’s dark horse is no more. Oliveira put it all together somewhere around 2018 and started crushing opponents left and right, but it took some time before people accepted this was an entirely new “Do Bronx.” He’s since won 10 in a row with nine finishes, capturing and defending the 155-pound belt in the process. Notably, his last victory versus Dustin Poirier really solidified his position as the best in the world. The Brazilian has proven himself time and time again, shutting down the silly narratives of an “uncrowned champ” or “quitter’s mindset.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO