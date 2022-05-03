Denver Weather: More Rain Heading For Front Range

After a great soaking on Sunday night into Monday morning for the Front Range, it was time for the western side of the state to get in on the action. Tuesday afternoon brought a nice dose of snow and rain to our parched western slope and parts of the high country. A few stray showers are possible in Denver and northern Colorado on Tuesday night, but a better chance for rain will arrive on Wednesday.

An area of low pressure will pass through Colorado on Wednesday, pulling in more rain and snow. Denver may see a few showers on Wednesday early afternoon, but it may not be until the evening that we start to see some harder rain fall. Most areas should see less than an inch of rain. Some showers may linger through Thursday morning, but we expect Thursday to be a warmer and drier day.

We will stay warm, dry, and windy through Sunday when another chance for rain will arrive.