Denver, CO

Denver Weather: More Rain Heading For Front Range

By First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney
 4 days ago

After a great soaking on Sunday night into Monday morning for the Front Range, it was time for the western side of the state to get in on the action. Tuesday afternoon brought a nice dose of snow and rain to our parched western slope and parts of the high country. A few stray showers are possible in Denver and northern Colorado on Tuesday night, but a better chance for rain will arrive on Wednesday.

An area of low pressure will pass through Colorado on Wednesday, pulling in more rain and snow. Denver may see a few showers on Wednesday early afternoon, but it may not be until the evening that we start to see some harder rain fall. Most areas should see less than an inch of rain. Some showers may linger through Thursday morning, but we expect Thursday to be a warmer and drier day.

We will stay warm, dry, and windy through Sunday when another chance for rain will arrive.

CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Warming Up With Fire Danger Increasing Again

After four days of wonderful rain in Denver and much of Colorado, we are heading back into a dry and warm pattern. Over the last four days, Denver received .99 inches of rain. We only saw .06 inches the entire month of April, and .05 inches came from one storm. Temperatures will climb on Friday to the low 80s across the Front Range and Denver on Friday. We’ll get even warmer on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s! We expect it to be pretty windy on Saturday, which means high fire danger once again. We have a Fire Weather Watch that will cover the Front Range and all of the southeastern plains thanks to strong wind, low humidity, and warm temperatures. We cool off a bit on Sunday with a few clouds for Mother’s Day. A few early showers are possible from some moisture in the mountains. Overall, it looks like a dry eastern Colorado weekend.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Love Lost: These Elk Got Catfished by a Local Dog in Loveland

Sometimes love just isn't meant to be. Unfortunately, this was the case for some confused local elk in Loveland. In March, Loveland resident Bryanna Akins let her pitbull-boxer, Bubba, out in the yard to play when the pup began wagging his tail and whining. Akins soon realized that Bubba's cries sounded similar to the bugle of an elk — sure enough, his barks quickly drew two elk to the yard.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Fire Danger Returns This Weekend

After a wet start to May, you’d think we’d be safe from fire danger for a little while. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Temperatures quickly went back above normal on Friday, hitting the low 80s for much of the Front Range and plains. Saturday we will warm up even more to the mid to upper 80s for the Denver area and eastern plains. Southeastern Colorado will heat up to the mid 90s! This is very quickly drying us out again. We expect the wind to pick up on Saturday morning and stay strong all day. This means critical fire danger for much of eastern Colorado. We have Red Flag Warnings starting at 10:00 am. The fire danger won’t end on Saturday, many areas will be under a Fire Weather Watch on Sunday for the same conditions. The mountains will see a little moisture on Saturday and Sunday morning, with an isolated shower or two around the Denver area possible. Overall, the eastern side of the state should stay dry. We stay warm and windy into next week, with highs staying in the upper 70s and low 80s.
DENVER, CO
Denver, CO
