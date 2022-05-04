ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Cambria Christmas Market gets green light to reopen

By Katherine Worsham
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7Znj_0fS8eKhd00

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday denied an appeal challenging the permit for the Cambria Christmas Market, meaning the event can be held in 2022 and 2023.

The German-inspired market, held at the Cambria Pines Lodge, features two million Christmas lights along with vendor booths, food, and drinks.

In 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was open only to hotel and restaurant guests.

In July of last year, organizers began promoting the return of the market for the 2021 holiday season and planned to open it to the public; however, the market's permit, which was tentatively approved by the Planning Commission in October, was appealed and the event permit was halted . Once again, the market was only able to open to hotel and restaurant guests.

The 2022 Cambria Christmas Market is scheduled to take place from November 25 through December 31.

More information about the event is expected to be released on the market's website in July.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Cambria, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Cambria, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Green Light#Open It#San Luis#German#The Planning Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy