Cambria Christmas Market gets green light to reopen

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday denied an appeal challenging the permit for the Cambria Christmas Market, meaning the event can be held in 2022 and 2023.

The German-inspired market, held at the Cambria Pines Lodge, features two million Christmas lights along with vendor booths, food, and drinks.

In 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was open only to hotel and restaurant guests.

In July of last year, organizers began promoting the return of the market for the 2021 holiday season and planned to open it to the public; however, the market's permit, which was tentatively approved by the Planning Commission in October, was appealed and the event permit was halted . Once again, the market was only able to open to hotel and restaurant guests.

The 2022 Cambria Christmas Market is scheduled to take place from November 25 through December 31.

More information about the event is expected to be released on the market's website in July.