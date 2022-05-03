ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

New Sacramento County Fire Station Being Built To Help Protect At-Risk Area During Fire Season

By Rachel Wulff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sm2sp_0fS8e8CA00

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Wildfire prevention week is a reminder to be ready at the local and state levels, and that requires more resources.

Smaller grassland fires can lead to much larger fires, said Chris Dargan with Sacramento Metro Fire who spoke with us in the Anatolia neighborhood outside Rancho Cordova.

“We have a lot of dry vegetation, a lot of grasslands, [and] those are very fast-moving fires,” he said. “Those are one of the most common fires we see around here.”

That’s why a new fire station is going up. Fire Station 68 will service an area where new home construction abounds. It’s one of the fastest-growing areas in the region and it’s right next to prairie and plains.

“Looking at trends—not just now, but 10, 15, 20 years down the line—this is an area that’s going to see an increase in calls for service,” Dargan said. “Not just structure fires or medical aids, but also grass fires and wildland fires.”

The fire station will be part of the California Fire and Rescue mutual aid system that’s coordinated by the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

“This program is really unique to California where the state purchases the fire engines and then assigns them to local government fire departments. They, in turn, put their firefighters on them and respond to mutual aid calls for assistance,” said Cal OES Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Marshall.

Marshall showed us one of the 270 fire engines serving the state and the nation.

“These are the same fire engines you would see in any community’s fire station,” he said.

Marshall said the governor’s recent request for an additional $1 billion in funding will help, but it’s going to take a partnership between local, state and federal agencies.

“Especially in the wildland interface areas,” he said. “If we can do these fuel mitigation projects, and hopefully when the fire occurs, we’re able to keep the fire out of the structures.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Nearly 2 Dozen COVID Cases Traced To People Who Attended McClatchy High Junior Prom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dozens of positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at C.K. McClatchy High School over the past two weeks, officials said. On Wednesday, a Sacramento City Unified School District official announced they’ve had 50 positive cases at the campus since April 21. Notably, officials say at least 21 of those positive cases were from people who attended the school’s junior prom. However, SCUSD says overlapping social and school contacts have made it hard to trace exactly where the outbreak started. The district notes that everyone who attended Junior Prom was required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Despite the outbreak, district officials are defending the decision to hold events like prom. “With the mental health impact of the pandemic – these types of extra-curricular events typically bring hope and joy for those attending and engaging,” said SCUSD Student Support & Health Services Director Victoria Flores in a statement. “As COVID remains a concern, this is the balance we continue to weigh.” The latest state numbers show California’s COVID cases and test positivity rate on a gradual increase over the past few weeks. Still, deaths have not shown any signs of increasing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Infections Surge Across All Nine Bay Area Counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As the masks come off and restrictions fall, COVID-19 infections are rising in the Bay Area, where the Center for Disease Controls’s data shows all nine Bay Area counties have a “high” rate of coronavirus transmission. Infections have risen 167 percent in a month in the Bay Area, and experts say the backdrop of a return to normalcy can be deceiving when it comes to public perception about the state of the pandemic. “It’s been much more insidious in that sense,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a professor at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “It’s sort of lulling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Park Rangers Crack Down On Barbecues Along American River Parkway To Reduce Fire Risk

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New efforts are underway to prevent another devastating fire season along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. It’s an area seeing a huge increase in homeless campers, and now, park rangers are now taking away a specific item in the hope that the huge fire threat can go away. Brush is already turning brown along the parkway. “That will go up like a match,” said David Spencer, a commander with Sacramento County Park Rangers. Last year, more than 15% of the nature area burned during the worst fire season on record. “We had over 170 fires,” Spencer said. Now, park rangers are cracking...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Attempted Controlled Burn Escapes From Homeowner In Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews responded to a controlled burn that escaped from a homeowner in Nevada County on Thursday afternoon. The fire is burning north of Rollins Lake, north of Colfax. Cal Fire says it appears that a homeowner was attempting a controlled burn when it escaped. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress. About 1 acre burned, Cal Fire says.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Rancho Cordova, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lodi Firefighters Look To Beef Up Uniforms With Bulletproof Vests

LODI (CBS13) – Some local firefighters are hoping to beef up their uniforms with bulletproof vests. The Lodi Fire Foundation is raising money to purchase 20 sets that include ballistic vests, helmets and pouches. Each set costs roughly $1,500. The added equipment is a growing trend across the country as firefighters find themselves increasingly in active shooter situations. FEMA recommended bulletproof gear for firefighters nearly a decade ago. “When I entered into the fire service over two decades ago, this wasn’t even really a concept,” said Lodi Fire Chief Ken Johnson. Johnson wants every engine and truck equipped with bulletproof vests, including enough for...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Investigators Work To Identify Body Found At Recycling Center In Marysville

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities were working to identify a body that was found at a recycling center last week in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office said it received a call from Recology, a waste collection company, on the afternoon of April 26 regarding the body being found at their North Levee Road location. The body was only confirmed to be a white adult man. Investigators were doing a thorough check of missing person files that span across Northern California. A cause of death has also not yet been determined and an autopsy is still pending.
MARYSVILLE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Marshall
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Home Catches Fire 2 Days In A Row

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a Sacramento residence for the second time in two days. Early Monday morning, Sacramento Firefighters responded to calls for service at the home along Luther Drive near Florin Road. Firefighters say it was caused by a blaze that burned Sunday inside of a bedroom at the home. On Sunday, after putting the fire out, firefighters boarded up the home. They say a hot spot or pocket of debris began smoldering and caught fire again. The cause of the initial fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.    
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville hotel to be converted into permanent housing for homeless

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KXTL) — Placer County plans to purchase and convert a Roseville hotel as a supportive housing facility for people experiencing homelessness. According to a news release, the county plans to purchase use $23.5 million awarded by the California Department of Housing and Community Development as part of the state’s Homekey 2.0 program. Project […]
CBS Sacramento

Fire In Carmichael Damages 2 Homes, Injured 1 Person

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Two homes in Carmichael caught fire and one person was sent to the hospital on Tuesday. The two-alarm fire happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Eastwood Village Land and Fair Oaks Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down. One home suffered major damage throughout, and an adjacent home had minor damage caused to its exterior. One person suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire has not been released.  
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Structure Fires#Fire Prevention#Fire Engines#Sacramento Metro Fire
CBS Sacramento

Illegal Marijuana Grow And Rooster Fight Ring Discovered In Calaveras County

BURSON (CBS13) — On April 20, law enforcement served a search warrant in Burson for a large illegal marijuana cultivation operation as well as for illegal rooster fighting activities, said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. The operation took place at the 5000 block of Chile Camp Road in Burson where deputies seized 1,008 marijuana plants being illegally grown. The estimated value of the total plants seized exceeded $65,000. The marijuana plants were being grown in “hoop house” structures and seedlings were located in an RV trailer on the site. Detectives additionally served a search warrant at the same property for illegal rooster fighting activities. Over 160 roosters were found at the site, each of which was either banded or collected as evidence. The banded roosters were left at the site and will be inspected by law enforcement and animal services. Additionally, seven firearms were seized, one of which was stolen out of Stockton. 71-year-old Francisco Sanchez-Tinajero of Burson and 45-year-old Maria Concepcion Estrada of Burson were both arrested for various charges.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fatal Garden Highway Crash Leaves One Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A solo vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night on Garden Highway left one dead, said the Sacramento Police Department. The accident happened around 9:14 p.m. Crews responded to the scene and located one vehicle with one of the occupants seriously injured. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no further information at this time.
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Gets $3.5 Million In Federal Funding To Improve Drainage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Money isn’t just going down the drain in Sacramento as millions of dollars have now been secured to improve infrastructure below ground. The City of Sacramento Sump 2 facility is the heart of the combined system that manages wastewater and storm drainage flows for downtown Sacramento, Land Park, Oak Park and East Sacramento. “In one set of pipes, on an average day, it handles 15 million gallons of combined wastewater and storm drainage flows,” said Bill Busath, director of Sacramento’s utilities department. “During storms, drainage flows that can go up to 700 million gallons a day.” It’s enough to fill...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS Sacramento

Roof Of Vacant Restaurant Building Catches Fire In North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Crews were battling a fire at a vacant restaurant building in North Highlands Monday evening. Sacramento Metro Fire said the roof of the building formerly occupied by Phở Bắc Hoa Viet caught fire in the area of Madison and Walnut avenues. The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. Additional resources were called to the scene as the fire was upgraded to a second alarm.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Buster Posey’s 106-Acre Butte County Property Hits The Market For $3.9 Million

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey is selling his 106-acre Butte County ranch. The asking price? $3.9 million. Listed by California Outdoor Properties, Springer Lodge is nestled about 150 miles away from San Francisco – right between Yuba City and Oroville. (credit: California Outdoor Properties) The ranch boasts “incredible” duck hunting, according to the listing, as well as “excellent” bass and catfish fishing. The main home on the property stands at 3,340 square feet and features 5 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. A 4,800 square-foot barn, complete with a game room and other amenities, also stands on the property. Posey, who retired after last season, is moving back to his home state of Georgia. He already sold his six-bedroom, five-bathroom Lafayette mansion back in March for $9.28 million. See more photos of Posey’s Butte County getaway at California Outdoor Properties’ listing.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Remains Of Missing Fresno Woman Found Near Shaver Lake

FRESNO (CBS13) — The skeletal remains of 37-year-old Samantha Tomlinson of Fresno were found this week near Shaver Lake, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Tomlinson was reported missing on December 3, 2021 after she did not return from a shopping trip. Crews began searching for Tomlinson, checking the Sierra National Forest and Sequoia National Park due to Tomlinson being an avid hiker who frequented these areas. Unfortunately, crews were never able to find Tomlinson or her car. On May 2, the Sheriff’s office received a report of an abandoned 2002 Honda Civic near Dinkey Creek and Rock Creek Roads east of Shaver Lake. Upon checking the license plate, they discovered that the car belonged to Tomlinson. It was believed that the car had been covered in snow throughout the winter which is why it wasn’t found sooner. Due to this discovery, around 20 Search and Rescue members were deployed to the area to continue the search for Tomlinson. On May 4, Search and Rescue members found bones in an area of rough terrain about half a mile away from where they discovered Tomlinson’s car. The bones were taken to the Coroner’s Office where Tomlinson’s identity was confirmed via dental records on May 6. No foul play was suspected.
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
67K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy