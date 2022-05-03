Marriotts Ridge tennis earns victories over Centennial; boys team clinches Howard County championship

Marriotts Ridge's Pedro Arantes Gabriel hits a volley at the net during a boys doubles tennis match against Centennial on Tuesday. Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Surrounded by his exuberant players, Marriotts Ridge coach Scott Dingman stood and waited for the cold-water bath that was awaiting him.

Dingman was promptly drenched as the Mustangs boys (13-0) and girls (11-2) each celebrated victories over Centennial. For the boys team, that celebration was in a year in the making, clinching the Howard County championship after losing last season’s regular-season finale to River Hill.

Sai Charan Chodavarapu was one of a few Mustangs competing in T-shirts from their 2019 championship season. Tuesday’s performance means its time for an upgrade.

“I guess we need new shirts,” he said.

“It is a great feeling, it’s awesome,” Dingman said. “They have worked very hard through the offseason. They didn’t forget what happened last year and that’s been on their brain the whole time to not let that happen. They were able to slow it down, take it one match at a time. One point at a time, throughout the whole season. It feels great to have that victory today and it couldn’t have come with better matches.”

Leading 2-1 with two matches remaining, the Mustangs’ top two doubles pairings of Pedro Arantes Gabriel and Shreyas Rath as well as Chodavarapu and Colin Wang were on court.

Chodavarapu and Wang jumped out to an early 6-1 advantage against Danny Ho and Ryan Huang, appearing to run away with the match. However, Ho and Huang battled back, winning the ensuing four games to trim the deficit. On serve leading 7-6, Chodavarapu and Wang saved some of their best tennis for when it mattered most.

“On that changeover, I looked at Sai and told him, ‘This is the most important service game of my entire life,’” Wang said. “Let’s just get through it, that’s the mentality. Think about all the practice you put in all the work you’ve put in and that’s the reason you’re standing here today.”

Both players remained poised as the return on Wang’s final serve sailed out, clinching both the match victory and county championship in the longest match they’ve played all season.

“I can’t describe it,” Chodavarapu said of clinching the county championship. “I haven’t felt like this. This is the first time I’ve won a clincher match and with so much consequences. I finally do what I did freshman year.”

Before the highly competitive doubles matches, both Mukundh Boopathi and Rafa Feldman set the tone in No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Their 8-0 and 8-1 victories ensured that the Mustangs would only need to win one of three doubles matches.

“If we both win and give a lead, it gives a cushion or comfort to our fellow teammates that they can play stress-free,” Boopathi said. “When you play stress-free, you play your best tennis. Getting off to a good start is not just good for your confidence, but it’s good for your teammates as well.”

While the Mustangs boys were finding success, so were the girls winning four of five matches. Amrutha Alibilli started off the day with a commanding 8-3 victory in No. 1 singles. From there, Charita Sandoze and Vinita Badugu earned a hard fought 8-6 victory over Joanna and Sarah Blackman. With two matches remaining, the girls were in strong position to secure their 11th win of the season.

Christina Ottman in No. 2 singles, as well as Leah Liu and Megan Wagner in No. 3 doubles, were next on court. Liu and Wagner were in a tightly contested match with Sahara Kapadia and Alina Lu early on. However, as the match progressed, the doubles pairing grew more confident, securing an 8-3 victory. That sealed the win for the girls, with Ottman’s match still ongoing.

“Even though in the beginning of our match it was kind of neck-and-neck, we decided to just keep going and play it point-by-point and just keep our heads up,” Wagner said. “Then we kind of took it and ran with it. I’m really excited that we pulled through today.”

Like Liu and Wagner, Ottman only grew stronger as her match progressed, clinching the 8-4 win. Without a partner to rely on, Ottman turned to her older sister, Anna, during breaks to help calm some of her nerves. In the ladder stages of both matches, the Mustangs boys and girls gathered by the fence supporting one another as the excitement continued to build.

“For me especially when I hear my teammates cheering it makes me really happy that they’re all watching,” Liu said. “They’re all being so supportive and it makes me really want to play better. I love having my teammates there to support me and it’s really nice to have them.”

For the Eagles girls, Rose Huang and Michelle Fradlin picked up their lone victory in No. 1 doubles. For the boys, Eric Huang and Vijay Jagarapu, as well as Julian Whang and Charlie Lu, picked up victories in No. 1 and No. 3 doubles, respectively.

“Marriotts Ridge is always a tough match, it’s always a battle every time we come in here,” Centennial coach Erin Parisi said. “I would say I’m most proud that my team didn’t give up. They fought hard; they did everything they could. They scrapped and it just wasn’t enough.”

­­