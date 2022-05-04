ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena Methodist Church reacts to denomination split

By Tom Buchanan
 4 days ago
May 1 marked the official split of the United Methodist Church and the start of a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church. However, as of now, it seems local United Methodist Churches in Helena won't be joining.

“And there are many people who have been a part of the church their entire lives. And so, to see any kind of major change is difficult,” says Janet Mulroy, Associate Pastor for Helena United Methodist Ministries.

The Global Methodist Church was formed and split from the United Methodist Church because of varying beliefs that couldn’t be reconciled. The newly formed denomination leans more conservatively than its counterpart. One major crux of the split is because of differences in ideology in regard to the LGBTQ+ community.

Associate Pastor Janet Mulroy says that while other congregations throughout the nation might split off and change, there doesn’t seem to be an indication of change here in Helena.

“This congregation, the ministries here in Helena and at this local level, are going to continue just as they have for over 100 years now, a congregation that is loving and accepting,” says Mulroy.

