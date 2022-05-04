Vikings front-office member explains what is 'special' about Booth

The Minnesota Vikings are very high on Andrew Booth Jr.

So much so that the franchise traded up for the former Clemson star cornerback during the 2022 NFL Draft, dealing the 53rd (second round), 77th (third round) and 192nd (sixth round) picks to the Indianapolis Colts in order to move up and get Booth in the second round with the 42nd overall selection.

After the Vikings landed the 2021 first-team All-ACC honoree, Vikings senior football advisor Ryan Grigson spoke to the media about what makes Booth stand out and why they wanted him in Minnesota.

“Big, physical, extremely competitive football player,” Grigson said. “Strong, will tackle, is versatile as a cover guy. He has length.”

Grigson and the Vikings believe Booth, who finished with 39 tackles in addition to a team-best three interceptions in 11 games last season, can hit the ground running as a professional cornerback thanks to what he brings to the table.

Members of the Vikings’ front office staff, including Grigson and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, aren’t worried about the sports hernia surgery that Booth underwent before the draft that precluded him from participating in the NFL Scouting Combine and Clemson’s Pro Day.

In addition to Booth’s physical traits, skills, athleticism and versatility, one of the former Tiger’s intangibles really impresses Grigson and the Vikings — his willingness to compete.

“The thing that really sticks out is how hard he competes, and he’s played at a high level at a big-time program, and he always seems to rise to the occasion,” Grigson said. “And if he makes a mistake, he’s looking to make up for it. That’s what’s special about this guy.

“He’s got a lot of dog in him, and our coaches really like what he brings to our system and the versatility in him.”

