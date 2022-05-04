ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Hundreds of Californians polled strongly back Roe v. Wade to remain

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Following the Supreme Court decision leak, Californians strongly back Roe v. Wade in remaining the law of the land.

A statewide ABC 10 News Union Tribune poll interviewed 800 people on Tuesday, May 3. Surveyors consisted of U.S. Census targets for gender, age, race, and homeownership.

Survey participants were asked if aborting should be legally permitted, the results showed:

  • 34% -- Always Be Legally Permitted
  • 26% -- Legally Permitted With Some Limitations
  • 25% -- Illegal Except For Rape / Incest / Save Life
  • 10% -- Always Be Illegal
  • 5% -- Not Sure

Participants were also asked if the if Roe v. Wade should remain the law of the land or be overturned, with the results:

  • 55% -- Remain Law Of Land
  • 25% -- Be Overturned
  • 20% -- Not Sure

When asked if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned should abortion in California remain legal or illegal? Participants said:

  • 65% -- Remain Legally Permitted
  • 24% -- Be Made Illegal
  • 11% -- Not Sure

For more information about Roe V. Wade visit our section here .

