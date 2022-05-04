ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Drops The R-Word (Again) Over The Radio At Dover

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago

Here we go again.

If you remember back to Martinsville last fall, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch found himself in hot water for dropping the r-word in reference to Brad Keselowski.

He also added colorful language about whooping his ass:

Rowdy went off on Brad Keselowski who ran through the back of him after the final turn of the race.

Both drivers were fighting for the final playoff spot, but with Martin Truex Jr. right behind them, nobody was getting in.

In the gassed up post race interview, Kyle called the move from Brad “frickin’ retarded” and said that he should “beat the shit out of him right now.”

“He drills my ass coming out of 4 for no reason… where was he going? What was he going to do? Spin me out? He was trying to do a Harvick is what he was trying to do.

For what? For second place? To do what? He wasn’t going to transfer through with that. It’s freaking retarded. So stupid.

I should beat the shit out of him right now is what I should do. But that doesn’t do me any good either.”

Kyle apologized and was forced to undergo sensitivity training, but… is he in for it again?

This past Sunday at Dover, Ryan Blaney stayed out when most of the field pitted during Stage 2, and despite running on old tires, he hung on to win the stage. A strategy that seemed to cost him later in the race when a couple of untimely cautions got him shuffled to the back of the pack and a lap or two down.

Anyways, after Blaney held off Kyle Busch to win the stage, Kyle came through on the radio with some more r-word antics:

“That’s f*cking retarted. So f*cking stupid.”

In the heat of the moment, battling for a Stage win, driver should probably be granted some leeway for what comes out of their mouth on the radio, but something tells me NASCAR probably has a “no exceptions” policy for a word like that.

Kyle gonna have to pull up a seat next to Denny Hamlin…

For the rest of the radio chatter, check out the latest episode of Radioactive:

The post NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Drops The R-Word (Again) Over The Radio At Dover first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

NASCAR at Darlington schedule: How to watch, race history, odds

There are a few dates on the calendar that every NASCAR fan circles prior to the season. This Sunday, one of those circled dates is coming up as the series visits Darlington Raceway. One of the sport’s most historic venues, Darlington is set to host the annual Throwback Weekend, where...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Denny Hamlin
Racing News

Darlington Qualifying Order: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

It’s throwback weekend in Darlington, South Carolina. Here’s the qualifying order and format for Darlington Raceway. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Darlington Raceway below. The NASCAR Cup Series has been broken into Group A and Group B for practice and round 1 of qualifying. Each practice round...
DARLINGTON, SC
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Nascar Cup Series
Racing News

Darlington Raceway throwback paint schemes for 2022 (Photos)

Here’s a list of throwback paint schemes along with photos before the cars touch the track this weekend. This weekend, NASCAR rolls into Darlington, South Carolina for thowback weekend. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway is set to host the Goodyear 400. View the 2022 Darlington throwback schemes below. Before...
DARLINGTON, SC
Racing News

Darlington Starting Lineup: May 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity starting positions for Darlington Raceway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag in Darlington, South Carolina. Today, they’ll set the starting grid via a round of qualifying. View the Darlington starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Darlington Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
DARLINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Details Week Full of Wildlife, Twitter Raises Him With Wild Photos

Nowadays, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spends more time surrounded by trees and critters than he does on asphalt. Like, a lot of critters. Of course, the NASCAR Hall of Famer is active on Twitter. Giving small updates here and there and quipping on different stories from his life. The driver went through a shortlist of the animals that came by his front porch in just the last three days.
MOTORSPORTS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

128K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy