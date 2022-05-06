ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

‘In Conversation’ gets you ready for Derby Day doings

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
WFPL
WFPL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00A0br_0fS8a22e00 Listen to the show:


It’s Derby Week in Louisville, Kentucky, y’all! Is there anything more to say?

Actually, there is, as host Rick Howlett sat down with two handicappers to get the scoop on what bets are good, which horses are long shots, and where the racing industry stands these days.

The Kentucky state song will be performed at this year’s Derby , despite controversy over its racist themes. We talked to Emily Bingham about her book “My Old Kentucky Home: The Astonishing Life and Reckoning Of An Iconic American Song.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby: When, where, how to watch

The Kentucky Derby -- the greatest two minutes in sports -- is back in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7. The Kentucky Derby is an event defined by pomp and fanfare, complete with big hats, mint juleps and major bets. Having attended last year’s Derby, I can attest to the tradition and enthusiasm on Saturday of the race – from the infield to the box seats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derby Day#Sat#Long Shots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVQ

Fans celebrate 148th Kentucky Derby at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time since the pandemic, Keeneland is celebrating the Kentucky Derby by allowing it to be at full capacity and those looking to watch the race there definitely took advantage of that. Fans say there’s something special about the Kentucky Derby. “The...
KENTUCKY STATE
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy