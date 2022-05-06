‘In Conversation’ gets you ready for Derby Day doings

Listen to the show:



It’s Derby Week in Louisville, Kentucky, y’all! Is there anything more to say?

Actually, there is, as host Rick Howlett sat down with two handicappers to get the scoop on what bets are good, which horses are long shots, and where the racing industry stands these days.

The Kentucky state song will be performed at this year’s Derby , despite controversy over its racist themes. We talked to Emily Bingham about her book “My Old Kentucky Home: The Astonishing Life and Reckoning Of An Iconic American Song.”